Retrofit lighting key to helping local authorities reduce carbon emissions

A leading independent lighting manufacturer says retrofitting outdated lighting systems will be key to improving energy use across the public sector, as more local authorities commit to beefing up their net zero plans.

UK100, a network for UK locally elected leaders, recently announced that nearly 60 local authorities, representing 35% of the UK population, had committed to meeting net zero at least five years earlier than central government1.

Tamlite’s Head of Market Intelligence Colin Lawson says that whilst innovative technologies are quite rightly at the forefront of plans to achieve these ambitious targets, with 404 local authorities in the UK, more can be done, and there are simple and cost-effective measures that can be introduced by public sector organisations.

Indeed, he believes many have forgotten the impact lighting can have on reducing carbon emissions and cutting energy bills. By replacing outdated lighting systems, coupled with intelligent control systems, it will help the public sector make their buildings more efficient.

He comments: “Local authority leaders are showing real commitment to achieving net zero targets ahead of 2050. And whilst many are looking towards new technologies as the core of their decarbonisation plans, we cannot forget the simple steps that can be taken to make sure carbon reduction targets are met.

“Lighting is a huge source of energy consumption in the public sector, and small changes can make a big difference. Replacing outdated lighting with modern LED systems can effectively reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Such retrofitting upgrades are easy to do and should be seen as the key component of the Government’s green strategy allowing public sector organisations to make a long-term commitment to net zero carbon emissions.”