Roger Bullivant Completes Major Piling Works

Roger Bullivant South East has completed the installation of more than 3,000 Continuous Flight Auger Piles for a major residential scheme with the award-winning developer, Croudace Homes. Roger Bullivant was appointed in 2016 to install over 3,000 300mm diameter Continuous Flight Auger (CFA) piles across four phases to bring forward a development of 475 homes, a community centre, green open space, and a retail unit.

Over the last six years and twelve visits, Roger Bullivant has worked in partnership with Croudace Homes to offer a sustainable and virtually vibration-free solution, allowing construction works to continue with minimal disturbances to adjacent buildings and new homeowners.

Piles were installed using their in-house designed, 7000 series rigs to pile depths between 9.0 and 18.5m in made ground and weald clay ground conditions. The rigs are equipped with sensitive state-of-the-art instrumentation that monitors the installation of CFA piles, including pile depth, auger rotation, penetration rate, concreting pressure, extraction rate and over-break.

CFA piling is drilled and concreted in one continuous operation enabling much faster installation time than bored piles and is one of the quickest forms of piling. This method can be used in ground conditions such as gravel, sand, silts, clay and low strength rock.

“It has been very rewarding seeing this major regeneration scheme taking shape. Our collaborative approach has ensured that the project was completed to an award-winning standard despite the disruption of the global pandemic. Ensuring that we worked safely, efficiently and to the high standards we set ourselves is always our number one priority and look forward to working with Croudace Homes again soon,” commented Matt Walpole Area Manager at Roger Bullivant.

As construction has developed, the site has been recognised by leading industry awards. In 2019, Croudace Homes was awarded the pride in the job award recognising site managers who achieve the highest standard in housebuilding. In 2020, the ongoing development was Highly Commended in the Best High-Volume New Housing Development category for the South East LABC Building Excellence Awards 2020.