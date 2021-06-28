Sika Sweeps the Board at SPRA Awards 2021

Market-leading single ply roofing manufacturer Sika and five of its Certified Contractors have triumphed at this year’s Single Ply Roofing Association (SPRA) Awards.

The awards, which recognise best practice within the single ply roofing industry, saw Sika Sarnafil, working with Berkshire-based Malone Roofing, take home the Best New Build award for their contribution to St George’s college’s new sports facility and its bespoke freeform glulam roof. The lightweight system was ideal for the complex curved roof. Also the addition of Sika décor profiles meant rainfall could be interrupted and guided across the roof area ensuring high pitched areas could provide more slip resistance, offering substantial health and safety benefits.

Sika, working with Perth-based AIM Developments Ltd, also came out top in the Best Safe Working category for their work on the iconic dome shaped Bell’s Sports Centre roof in Scotland. The contractor’s expertise in working with the flexible single ply system for over 35 years meant the complicated project was installed safely and finished on time.

The Best Refurbishment category was won with Oxfordshire’s Owlsworth Roofing, for their work on the University of Reading’s immense library overhaul. 13 different roof areas on 8 separate levels didn’t faze the Sika contractors, with technical guidance and support in creating bespoke specifications for each roof area. Throughout the full roof refurbishment, the library was still safely accessible to students.

A further two Sarnafil projects were highly commended: one for Refurbishment work on historic treasure the Royal Gunpowder Mills with Essex-based Contour Roofing, and one for Best Safe working on the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury with Bedford’s Delomac Ltd.

Announced at SPRA’s first ever virtual conference and awards ceremony, held on Wednesday 16 June, this year’s awards celebrated projects completed in 2019 across five project categories, with 2020 projects now to be carried forward to an event next year (2022).

This year’s event focused on ‘Driving Confidence and Developing Competence’ with live keynote speeches from a host of influential speakers within the construction industry including senior figures from the CPA, Peter Caplehorn (CEO) and the BBA, Hardy Giesler (CEO).

“Despite not being able to attend this year’s SPRA Awards in person, it was great to join virtually and saw us overjoyed to see so many of our Sika Sarnafil projects shine. From roofs that curved in multiple directions and domed roofs that were difficult to manoeuvre around, to roofs with multiple areas and levels, we saw a real diverse selection of projects succeed this year. They all endured challenges, but thanks to a combination of Sika’s technical expertise and the hard work provided by some fantastically skilled Certified Contractors, each one was a testament not only to Sika Sarnafil Single Ply flexibility and robustness, but to the brilliant working relationships we share with our trusted contractors,” said Tim Halls, National Sales Manager for Roofing New Build in England and Wales at Sika.

