St. Modwen Homes launches DIY shell for adventurous homebuyers craving bespoke layout and design

Customers purchasing a new property through St. Modwen Homes can now design and build the entire internal layout of their home, with only the exterior of the house fully finished upon sale. By taking on an empty shell, finished with only structural walls, staircases and utilities in place, buyers have the flexibility to create their ultimate dream home.

The process will see customers project manage their build, initially by discussing the exact size and desired location of the property with a St. Modwen Homes consultant. An architect will then work with the customer over a four-week period to design the home, which will then be costed by a surveyor and integrated into a bespoke mortgage available to help fund the project.

Customers will be presented with a fully finished shell, which also includes concrete flooring and window boards, all built according to the design of the home. Driveways, fencing, patios, along with the essential works such as drains, water, electric, internet lines and gas will also be incorporated into the first part of the build, with garages also included on certain house types.

The customer works with their chosen contractor and architect to bring their home to life by determining the size, number and location of their bedrooms, bathrooms, and living spaces. For example, some buyers may look to include a mix of open-plan and zoned off spaces to accommodate both working from home and entertaining, while others may choose to create an inverted home, with their living spaces and kitchens located on the first floor to maximise light and benefit from surrounding views.

Dave Smith, Managing Director at St. Modwen Homes, comments: “The Starting Block means customers get to live in our award-winning homes whilst having the ultimate flexibility to fit-out every aspect of their house to match their taste and lifestyle. The past year has seen people across the UK adapt their homes around new ways of living and working, so for any adventurous homebuyer looking to put their biggest ever stamp on a new-build home, we are now giving them that choice.”

The Starting Block is available at all St. Modwen Homes developments across England and South Wales, except apartment schemes, maisonettes and homes at Locking Parklands in Weston-Super-Mare, Littlecombe in Dursley and Weogoran Park in Worcester.

