TerraConsult to rebrand to ByrneLooby from July 1st

UK-based environmental consultants TerraConsult is to officially rebrand to ByrneLooby from July 1st, more than two years after it was acquired by the international engineering firm.

All 45 staff will continue to be based at the company’s headquarters in St Helens as well as its other offices in Chesterfield, Leeds and Colchester.

However, TerraConsult says the full transition to ByrneLooby will bring much-enhanced expertise and services across 10 key sectors, including waste management, environment, geoscience, energy, water, flooding, buildings, conservation, transportation and marine & coastal.

Established in 1998, ByrneLooby is an award-winning practice of 250 consulting engineers and project managers with 16 interconnected offices throughout the UK, Ireland and the Middle East.

It is ranked as one of the top 15 UK ground engineering consultants, according to Ground Engineering magazine.

The company sits on significant utility frameworks including Translink (UK) and Irish Water and consults on significant infrastructure projects – most recently, HS2 Crossrail and Lowestoft Port redevelopment for Associated British Ports (ABP).

Over the next five years, the company is pursuing a growth strategy, expanding engineering expertise, with ambitious plans to double resources and revenue.

John Martin, Managing Director of TerraConsult, said: “We look forward to working as ByrneLooby, to provide enhanced expertise and services for our clients, building upon our national and international reputation in waste management and the development of land for commercial, waste, industrial, residential, renewable energy and infrastructure projects.”

The TerraConsult team has delivered significant landfill design projects in the UK, Africa and the Middle East, including one of the largest waste management facilities in the world, the Sohar Industrial Waste Handling and Treatment Facility (IWHTF) in Oman.

The super-sized waste facility is a 50-hectare, 18-million cubic metre, three landfill complex – catering for both hazardous and non-hazardous wastes. It is a cornerstone of the integrated waste management system in Oman, servicing the entire country.

John Byrne, Group Managing Director of ByrneLooby, added: “Waste management, geoscience and environment are vital sectors, particularly as the circular economy grows in importance, waste is re-categorised as a resource and land regeneration grows in importance.

“At ByrneLooby, we work together across all 16 offices, combining our skills and resources to best serve clients in the UK, Ireland, the Middle East. John Martin and his team are a crucial part of our global service offering. For clients with infrastructure projects, they can benefit by having ByrneLooby appointed throughout all stages of the asset cycle: from brownfield feasibility, land quality and remediation, concept design, project management, construction to operation and maintenance.”

