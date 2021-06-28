The Housing Forum Futures Network – first cohort of partcipants announced

The Housing Forum (THF) has set up a Futures Network for a cohort of prospective future leaders who are at an early and promising stage of their development. THF is in a unique position to actively support the growth of the skills the housing industry needs and to widen diversity and build new networks.

Through this initiative, THF will benefit from access to different approaches and enable THF to actively address succession and relevance to the membership and industry.

Stephen Teagle, The Housing Forum Chairman said ‘This Futures Network supports a group of prospective promising future leaders who will be empowered to provide a unique perspective and sustain the future of the work of The Housing Forum, learning from board mentors as they contribute to and promote the benefits of the network during their careers’.

The first cohort nominated by their organisations are –

Will Gregory and Mustab Ahmed from Baily Garner

Daniel Love from Polypipe Building Products (part of the Genuit Group)

Phena MacNamara, Kotey Nikoi from Pollard Thomas Edwards

Thomas Bugler, Anna Barrett from Bugler Group

Richard Johnson from Platform Housing Group

Phil Wilsdon from Airey Miller

Scott Batty, Mary Zhang from The Guiness Partnership

Emma Colin from Vistry

Stuart Brown from Trowers & Hamlins

Rory Kemp Camilla Budd from Wates Development

Eleni Stathi from HTA Design

Lauren Williams from Fusion Build