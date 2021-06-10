Reports show that there are several million auto accidents in the United States every single year. These accidents can have many different causes, from reckless or drunk drivers to bad weather conditions or even technical faults and failures with car components. They can also be classified into various categories, and there are many different types of accidents, from rear-end collisions to side-swipes.

Knowing the difference between auto accidents can be important, because if you’re involved in one of these accidents, you may want to contact a lawyer, and there are certain firms that specialize or have a history in dealing with certain specific types of accidents. To help you differentiate between them and identify the various varieties, this guide will introduce some of the most common types of car accidents.

Rear-End Collision

The rear-end collision is statistically the most common form of auto accident. This is when one vehicle collides directly with the back of another, often leading to major damage to the front and rear of each respective vehicle, and possible injuries to the drivers and passengers inside due to the sudden impact and force of the crash.

There are many potential causes of rear-end collisions. A lot of them occur during rush hour or periods of heavy traffic when cars are driving too close together and not respecting the rules of safe distances. These sorts of accidents may also happen when drivers tailgate others on roads or freeways.

It’s also possible for rear-end collisions to occur because of the weather. If rain is falling or frost is on the ground, the road can be more slippery and it can take longer to slow down and stop. So, if you need to brake suddenly, you might not have enough space or time to avoid hitting the car in front. To avoid these accidents, it’s vital to keep your distance and brake ahead of time.

Side Swipe Collision

Another very common type of car accident is a sideswipe collision. Also known as a side impact or “glancing blow” collision, this is when one car connects with the side of another at a slight angle. This can lead to both drivers losing control of their cars and may cause damage and injuries to both parties, as well as a risk of damage to other cars that might get involved inadvertently in the crash.

There are various causes of sideswipe collisions. One of the main ways in which this type of accident can happen is when cars try to change lanes or drift out of their own lane without checking their mirrors and failing to notice the presence of another vehicle beside them, or if cars try to force their way into another lane when there simply isn’t space.

It’s also common for sideswipes to occur when drivers get distracted due to things in their car like phones, food, drinks, passengers, and so on. The key to avoiding side swipe collisions is to make sure you always use your mirrors and signals before making turns or changing lanes and wait for the right moment to merge.

T Bone Collision

A T-bone collision, which may also be referred to as a “broad impact” collision or right-angle crash, is another form of a collision involving one vehicle hitting another from the side. The difference between the T bone and the side swipe is that, in a T bone, the cars are perpendicular to each other, with one driving directly into the side of the other.

This can be one of the most devastating types of accident, because cars have less protection on the sides, so victims of these accidents can suffer terrible injuries or even death. In terms of how they happen, these types of accidents usually occur at intersections where two cars try to pass at the same time.

If one car drives out at traffic lights while another one is trying to pass, they may collide in a T bone formation. It’s also possible for these accidents to occur due to distracted driving or drunk driving. Drivers need to be really careful at intersections, making sure to stop if needed, look both ways, and give time for other cars to pass before they proceed.

Head-On Collision

Definitely one of the worst types of auto accident, but also one of the rarest too, a head-on collision is when two cars collide with one another head-on, with both drivers facing one another. Since both cars are traveling in opposite directions, the impact of this accident can be enormous, causing huge amounts of damage.

Head-on collisions usually occur when one vehicle goes out of its lane or drives the wrong way down a road, or if a driver has to swerve suddenly to avoid some other hazard and collides with a car coming in the opposite direction. These accidents commonly involve drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and some involve people who have fallen asleep at the wheel.

In order to avoid head-on collisions, it’s important for drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road at all times, watching out for any upcoming hazards or drivers on the wrong side of the road, especially at night and at weekends when the chances of encountering drunk drivers tend to be higher.

Final

These are just some of the many types of auto accidents that occur each and every day on American roads. There are also many other types to take into consideration, such as collisions with animals or collisions with pedestrians and cyclists. There are even single-vehicle collisions in which one car crashes into objects like walls or street lights.

It’s clear to see that there are a lot of risks on the roads, and driving unsafely can massively increase your own chances of being in an auto accident and suffering serious injuries in the process. Make sure to keep your speed low and your concentration levels high to keep your risks of accidents as low as possible.