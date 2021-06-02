The Top Six Most Famous and Prestigious Casinos in the World for Luxury Lovers

Although many gamblers have turned to online games in 2021, many countries are declaring it safe to travel again. Gamblers worldwide are jumping off their couches to enjoy some of the world’s most luxurious casinos.



Norwegian players have very few places where they can enjoy sportsbetting or their favourite casino games. There’s only a handful in the country and only 12 allowed according to recent law changes.



So, where can you go to find the luxury casino experience you’re looking for? We asked our resident casino expert, Benjamin Reppersen, and came up with a list of six of the most prestigious casinos in the world.

Casino De Monte-Carlo

The Casino de Monte-Carlo is located in Monaco and is almost inseparable from the image of the suave James Bond in his Aston Martin. Everything from the intricate architecture to hand-made tables and kingly service will make you feel like royalty as soon as you walk in.



The casino offers halls of slot games and tables of every kind. And when you’re all done playing, you can enjoy a refreshing drink at the lounge bar or sate your appetite at the highly acclaimed restaurant.

Bellagio

The Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino in Las Vegas is one of the infamous MGM resorts that offers a wealth of luxury and entertainment. Visit the Club Privé to experience a private and calm atmosphere and enjoy one of the “Lucky 8” spirits. The expansive slots floor offers almost every type of slot you could imagine, along with delicious food and live entertainment from some of the most well-known names in the business.



After a thrilling session in the casino, you can enjoy a range of other amenities such as the spa, pools, shops, gym, or restaurant before heading to your room in the hotel. You can even bring your canine pal to share your visit to the lavish Bellagio Resort.

Baden-Baden Casino

The Casino Baden-Baden is one of the most famous casinos in Germany. The stunning French architecture and almost 200 years of continued extravagant service prove this casino’s high acclaim among international gamblers. You can’t even walk in without at least a suit jacket, and you can rent one in case your visit is spontaneous.



The casino offers a range of table games with professional dealers and a slots floor that will dazzle you. There’s also The Grill restaurant and Club Bernstein when you’ve had your session on the gambling floors and want to wind down.

Marina Bay Sands

The Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore has four levels of gaming space with over 2300 slot machines and more than 20 table games. The Ruby, Piazza, and High Limit areas have more than 200 games for you to enjoy in a more private and grand atmosphere on the upper, exclusive floors of the casino.



Along with the grand casino, players can enjoy the array of restaurants, events, pool, spa, and so much more. The Marina Bay Sands is more than just a casino resort; it’s an experience.

Sun City Casino Resort

Travel away from the bustle of the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, and you’ll find a palace of luxury and thrills. Book a stay in the Palace of the Lost City, Cascades, Cabanas, or Soho hotels, all with gorgeous views and plush rooms. Have fun with the family at Waterworld, Kwena, or Valley of Waves. You can even enjoy a game of golf or a safari tour.



Each hotel offers a casino floor with exciting games and that lavish, Las Vegas feel. Have fun in the African sun, watch live shows by your favourite artists, and find out if Lady Luck is on your side at this luxurious Resort.

Conclusion

Players worldwide are searching for ways to take advantage of safer environments after being stuck at home for extended periods of time. We’ve come to the rescue with this list of some of the most luxurious casinos in the world. These casinos offer more than just gambling; they offer extravagance and comfort in many forms. It’s time to get out and treat yourself to some luxury. You deserve it.