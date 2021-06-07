URBAN UNION BOOSTS ITS TEAM WITH FOUR NEW HIRES

Leading regeneration firm Urban Union has strengthened its Glasgow-based team with four new appointments, as it continues to transform communities across Scotland.

Daniel MacDonald, Claire Ferris, Ashleigh Donnelly and Chloe Paterson will join Urban Union’s head office in Glasgow across the firm’s technical, commercial, finance and customer service departments respectively.

Daniel MacDonald has joined the company as a design engineer. He has close to 10 years’ experience in civil engineering, having previously worked in a similar role for Robertson Partnership Homes.

Claire Ferris, who previously worked for Allan Waters Developments and CALA Homes East, has taken up the position of quantity surveyor.

Ashleigh Donnelly has taken on the role of finance manager, bringing with her over 10 years’ experience.

Chloe Paterson, who is also a qualified plumber and gas engineer, has joined the customer care team as customer care advisor.

Speaking of the new appointments, Neil McKay, managing director, Urban Union said: “We are pleased to welcome Daniel, Claire, Ashleigh and Chloe to the business at a time when Urban Union is at a key stage in our development.

“They bring with them strong experience and skills, and as we are a business with a bright future, we’re confident that their expertise will play a significant role in our continued growth.”

Urban Union currently has three active developments in Scotland: Laurieston Living and Pollokshaws Living in Glasgow and Pennywell Living in Edinburgh.

