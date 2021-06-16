Vaillant wins contract to supply over 230 air source heat pumps to eco-friendly housing project

Vaillant has announced it has been awarded the contract to supply 239 of its low carbon heat pumps to a new build housing development in Swindon, which is being led by Nationwide Building Society.



Located on the outskirts of Swindon, the off-gas Oakfield development, a 239-plot development, is being managed by property developers, Igloo Regeneration, and construction partner, Mi-space, and the first homes will be available in 2022.



With a focus on sustainable living, this forward-thinking development features a range of properties from one-bedroom apartments to 2, 3 and 4 bed houses. In addition, the project has also committed to ensuring 30 per cent of properties are allocated to affordable housing.



All properties regardless of tenure have been designed to run as energy efficiently as possible ahead of the Government’s 2025 deadline for the Future Homes Standard.



As part of this eco-friendly project, Vaillant will be supplying 221 of its aroTHERM plus air source heat pumps. The remaining 18 properties, which are in an apartment block, will use Vaillant’s aroTHERM split air-to-water heat pump. Here, properties located on the ground floor have had heat pump units installed on the ground, while the remainder have been installed on the roof of the apartment block.



The aroTHERM plus and aroTHERM split heat pumps offer an ErP rating of A+++ and A++ respectively and are Quiet Mark accredited, meaning they were the ideal solution for the eco-friendly Oakfield project.



Working closely with Igloo and the project design consultants, CBS consultants, Vaillant has been involved in the project, to ensure the heating systems selected were able to run as energy efficiently as possible both now and into the future.



Steve Cipriano, Commercial Director at Vaillant said: “With government targets to reduce carbon emissions in new builds by 31 per cent by 2025, we’re increasingly seeing housebuilders and developers invest heavily in low carbon technologies, such as heat pumps, to reach these objectives.



“The specification of our aroTHERM plus and aroTHERM split heat pumps at the Oakfield project is a shining example of how property developers are looking at innovative ways of sustainable living both for today and into the future. By working with the team at Igloo right from the onset of the project, we have been able to ensure the project and its future homeowners are benefitting from the most sustainable heating solutions available.”



In addition to the heat pumps, Nationwide Building Society has also committed to ensuring each property achieves an EPC-A rating. To achieve this target, the properties on the Oakfield development will also benefit from the installation of other sustainable technologies such as solar PV. Houses will be wired to allow residences to add their own electric car charging points and batteries to store energy.



To find out more about the range of products and services available from Vaillant for housebuilders and specifiers, please visit here.





