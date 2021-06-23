Waterside Scheme Gives River Trent’s Banks a Facelift

A new landmark 95-home residential waterside scheme housing a £1 million penthouse is progressing well, with waterfront apartments now available to view, and plans to extend the development along the northern banks of the River Trent just announced.

The first phase of Trent Bridge Quays, located on Meadow Lane by developer Elevate Property Group, has recently finished, and 80% have already sold to buyers who have moved into their new homes by the river.

The scheme will grow from the current spot by Trent Bridge along the north side of the River Trent banks, as part of the city’s Waterside Regeneration master plan to redevelop the area all the way to the racecourse.

Situated within Nottingham’s Regeneration Area, Trent Bridge Quays is one of a number of new riverside developments taking shape, offering families and first-time buyers, commuters and retirees quality living space that is designed around the benefits of residing close to the water, with the conveniences of the city within easy reach.

Plans are also in the pipeline for the potential expansion of Nottingham’s tram network to West Bridgford which will benefit the area, linking the Trent Bridge location with the city centre.

With frequent bus services to all areas of Nottinghamshire, and in close proximity to major employers such as E.ON, Boots HQ, Experian and Speedo, Trent Bridge Quays is situated close to Nottingham city centre, the train station and West Bridgford amenities including local shops, bars and restaurants all within easy walking distance.

Trent Bridge Cricket Ground is also on its doorstep and beauty spots such as Holme Pierrepont Country Park and The Hook nature reserve in Lady Bay, are just a short walk away.

One, two and three-bed apartments, many with south-facing waterfront views, outside space and parking are available to buy – and prices range from £192,500 for a one-bed apartment, to £1million for a luxury penthouse apartment, with panoramic views across the River Trent.

Three storey three and four-bed townhouses with ‘morning and afternoon’ balconies to enjoy sunrise and sunset vistas range in price from £345,000 to £500,000, and all properties feature floor to ceiling windows, stylish bathroom and kitchen décor and high spec appliances, fixtures and fittings throughout.

Viewings of the waterfront apartments are now available for prospective buyers to get a taste of waterside living, and visitors are now welcome to view the finished show townhouse by booking an appointment with selling agent FHP Waterside Living, on a bespoke appointment basis.