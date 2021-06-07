What is Considered an Emergency Plumbing Job?

It isn’t always clear when you should consider a plumbing job an emergency. When you’re up to your knees in water or it’s flowing from your ceiling, you can definitely call a plumber on the basis of an emergency. However, there could also be occasions that don’t appear to be an emergency when they actually are, and you only realise when it’s too late. Here are five emergencies that require the services of a plumber.

Flooding

Rushing water is likely an emergency situation. Flooding can occur for various reasons. Usually, however, it’s due to an issue such as a clogged toilet or sink, or a burst pipe. The biggest issue facing you is the damage that can occur to your home while it’s flooding. If you don’t call a professional plumber, it will cause greater damage to your home, as well as the potential for a reoccurrence of the food. If you experience a flood in your home, call a plumber to both stop the flood and prevent it from happening again.

Clogged Drain

We use drains every day, and, as a result, they can get clogged from food scraps and grease. While a clogged drain might not seem like an emergency, it can become one if left unattended to. When water ceases to drain or if it drains really slowly, you should contact a plumber to tackle the issue before it worsens. If you drain banks up and water fills your sink, you should call a plumber as soon as possible, as it could indicate a sewage backup or another larger issue.

Frozen Pipes

When temperatures fall below freezing, the water inside the pipes outside your home freezes. When water turns to ice, the pipe can burst due to expansion. Frozen pipes can result in water ceasing to flow inside your home, which means you’ll be unable to flush your toilet, drink water, or take a shower. If you have frozen pipes, call a plumber rather than attempting to thaw out the pipes yourself. If you do, you risk causing additional damage to your pipes and home. So make sure to call a professional.

Leaking or Bursting Pipes

Among the more common reasons for a house flood is a leaking or burst pipe. No matter whether it results in a flood or not, in the event of a burst pipe, you should call an emergency plumber. Before you do that, however, turn off the water via the main shut-off valve. Doing this will lessen any water damage in your home. If flooring or drywalls are oversaturated with water, it can cause damage that can’t be reversed, so you should call a plumber as quickly as possible.

Overflowing Toilet

In order to resolve what could turn into a messy situation, you should call a plumber as quickly as possible. The reason for your overflowing toilet could be a simple one or it could be the result of a more significant issue. Before your plumber arrives, shut off the water on the toilet and ensure that nobody flushes it, as that would worsen the situation.