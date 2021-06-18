Worcester Bosch Strava Club nearly at half its target in under a month but still needs installers help

The Worcester Bosch Greenstar 4000 Relay is aiming to travel 4000 miles in celebration of its latest product launch

On the 26th of May, Worcester Bosch introduced its own Strava Club as part of its celebration around the newly-released Greenstar 4000 boiler range. Titled the Worcester Bosch Greenstar 4000 Relay, the Club’s aim is to reach a collective 4000 miles between launch date and the 31st July.

Aimed to get the industry moving as much as possible the target is a collective 4000 miles to be travelled between now and 31st July. So far the club has travelled 2016miles, with the activity undertaken ranging from cycling, running and swimming.

For those getting involved, there are three monthly prizes consisting of a Worcester Bosch-branded Thermal Bottle and t-shirt, where a random draw is taken towards the end of each month.

However, the grand prize at the end of the Relay is a free brand-new Greenstar 4000 boiler. The top 20 installer athletes will all be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win the impressive prize.

Nicola Fisher, PR Manager for Worcester Bosch commented; “When we were planning the launch of the Greenstar 4000, we initially were going to set-up a road trip relay where regional sales teams would take the new boiler around the country. The baton was the boiler, our sales team the runners.

“When due to restrictions we were unable to do so, we decided to take it online as a virtual relay! There’s nothing like some friendly competition to get people out and about! We’re delighted to already see installers and our own employees alike clocking up those miles.

“We’re encouraging installers across the country to get involved and help us reach 4000 miles and beyond by the end of July.”

Sign-up now to the Worcester Bosch Greenstar 4000 Relay here: www.strava.com/clubs/WB4000