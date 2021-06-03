Work Begins on Warrington Town Centre Aparthotel

Construction work has begun on transforming a former post office in Warrington town centre into a £3.2 million aparthotel. Leeds-based main contractor, Priestley Construction, is delivering the development for its clients, Danny Inman Property and Priestley Homes.

Situated on Palmyra Square, the contractor is converting the upper floors of the Grade-II listed building into 21 high-specification apartments for short-term rent. During the extensive renovation project, many of the building’s original features will be meticulously refurbishing and retained.

Existing flooring will be built up to achieve the best acoustic separation from the restaurant and bar on the ground floor, which will continue to operate. Installation of high-tech entry systems will allow hotel guests to enter the aparthotel using just their smartphones. Priestley Construction is inviting local subcontractors to bid for work on the development as it progresses, to support businesses in the area.

“Warrington is undergoing significant regeneration, driven by an ambitious, forward-thinking council. Design on this brand-new aparthotel meets the highest specification, while retaining a part of the local heritage. We are creating some of the most desirable hotel rooms the town has to offer,” said Nathan Priestley, chief executive of Priestley Construction.

The construction programme commenced in June 2021, with completion expected in Q2 2022.