Works Progress on Modern City Apartments

Works are in progress at ‘Hindle House’ – a modern residential development in the Southern Gateway area of Nottingham – due for completion in December this year. The scheme, which is being developed by KMRE Group Ltd, has brought 62 contemporary one and two-bedroom apartments to market, including penthouses, with more than 75% already sold off plan.

Just 15 properties remain available to purchase at the three-storey development, which features open-plan living spaces, ensuite bedrooms, modern kitchens with integrated appliances, on-site cycle storage, secure entry, a reception area and lift access. Optional car parking is also available for residents.

Situated to the south of Nottingham city centre in an area currently undergoing extensive regeneration, known as the Southern Gateway, Hindle House is just one mile from the city centre and less than half a mile from Nottingham Railway Station – with regular travel available to London St Pancras in as little as one hour and 32 minutes.

With excellent access to transport links, including frequent bus and tram services – buyers can enjoy everything the city has to offer, including prime retail amenities; of the likes of John Lewis, Flannels, Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood and Ted Baker, among high street stores.

Just a short walk away are some of the city’s finest attractions such as the historic Nottingham Castle – complete with its famous underground cave network – which has recently undergone a £30 million transformation, ahead of its planned reopening in June this year.

As well as a thriving retail offering, Nottingham also enjoys a lively food and drink scene with vibrant independent cafes, bars and restaurants – many of which are tucked away in the city’s picturesque, central historic areas such as Hockley and the Lace Market. The development also offers close proximity to Castle Marina retail park and Castle Park and NG2 business parks, with Nottingham’s canal network, the River Trent and Victoria Embankment beauty spots within walking distance.

Identified as one of the UK’s top cities to achieve capital growth when analysing recent statistics from Zoopla, Nottingham stands out as one of the key areas to invest in property – with the average house price having increased by 16.92% in the last five years, and growth predictions suggesting this is likely to continue over the next few years. *

The city is home to many major employers and large company head offices, including Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, Boots, Experian, Capital One and HMRC, and it is also set to benefit from the construction of the HS2 train railway network.

Interested buyers wishing to enquire about the remaining apartments at Hindle House are invited to contact selling agent – Pygott & Crone.

“Hindle House offers buyers a modern, and extremely convenient place to live in the vibrant city of Nottingham. The location is ideally suited to professionals who work and live in the city – with vibrant amenities within walking distance, and business districts, major employers and Nottingham station on your doorstep, ensuring easy and accessible travel, ” said Kam Mogul, director at KMRE Group Ltd.

“The apartments will feature high spec fixtures and fittings, including modern kitchen and bathroom designs, integrated appliances and luxury, spacious ensuite bedrooms – providing a stunning and relaxing place to live in the heart of Nottingham. As an experienced property developer, we are always looking for new opportunities to invest in cities that offer residents excellent locations and investment opportunities, which is why we have identified Nottingham as a key contributor to our activities.”

This is the second ‘Southern Gateway’ landmark scheme for KMRE Group Ltd in Nottingham, the first of which is the 81-apartment flagship development, known as ‘The Yacht Club’ situated on the banks of The River Trent, offering apartments and penthouses with panoramic waterside views in a prime location, close to West Bridgford. The Yacht Club development is due for completion in July of this year.