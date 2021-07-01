£1M Grade II Listed Home Goes on the Market

A Grade II listed Georgian family home, The Old Bakehouse, is for sale for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the picturesque village of Flintham in Nottinghamshire, The Old Bakehouse is one of the most characteristic and historic buildings in the village, which is within a protected conservation area.

On the market with selling agent FHP Living, the six-bedroom country property has been in the same family since it last came to the market and the beautiful house, maintained gardens and substantial outbuildings, offer a rare opportunity to create a magnificent family home in one of Nottinghamshire’s most desirable villages.

The accommodation is extensive, with a dining kitchen and four well-proportioned reception rooms on the ground floor. This living space includes a kitchen, dining rooms, a snug, beamed family living room and an Amdega conservatory.

There is a cellar and wine cellar, on the first floor are four doubled bedrooms, one with an ensuite, a family bathroom and separate WC. Two further double bedrooms are on the second floor.

The Grade II home stands in a half-acre plot with carefully created cottage gardens, manicured lawns, feature topiary and outbuildings that include a double garage – accessed by a Yorkstone patio and pebbled driveway, barns and a garden store, all in keeping with the age of the property.

There is also a seven-acre wildflower paddock which can be purchased by separate negotiation.

“From the stunning look of the property with its traditional Georgian architecture, rambling roses, manicured lawns and large living spaces, there isn’t anything more you could desire from this incredible family home,” said selling agent Jules Hunt, director at FHP Living.

“The love and care invested in this historic gem is obvious and you can really appreciate why a family has kept their much-loved home for so long. The property is beautifully proportioned with beams and airy rooms and the pretty gardens are the perfect setting for family get togethers. This is a really special property and being located in such a lovely and well-placed village, make it the ideal family home.”

Flintham has largely remained the same since the Georgian era with Main Street showcasing traditional red brick pan tile properties. The village has a primary school, community cricket club and a pub. Newark Northgate Station is 8.2 miles away from The Old Bakehouse, with a train travel time into London of 1 hour 20 minutes and central Nottingham is 17 miles.