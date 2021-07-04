4 Reasons To Upgrade to a Smart HomePost

Do you like the idea of relaxing on the couch at home and turning off the upstairs lights without having to move? The ever-expanding options of smart technology enable you to do just that. Controlled by a simple smartphone or computer, you have the power to control lights, air conditioning, garage doors, deadbolts, security cameras and more. If this sounds like a dream come true, read on to learn all the benefits of installing smart technology in your home.

Increase Your Home’s Resale Value

Realtors and smart home builders around the nation are aware that a home that offers the latest in technology is a selling point for buyers. In fact, where repainting walls or updating carpets were suggested improvements before selling a home, now sellers are advised to install automated systems within their home before listing. Buyers see the convenience of having the equipment preinstalled and are more interested in a home that current owners have kept updated.

Monitor Your House When You’re Not There

A smart home provides peace of mind for the times you are away. Devices connect with a cell phone, computer, or tablet, which allows you to check on your home and its occupants. You can check to make sure you locked the front door, shut the garage door, and remembered to turn off the oven no matter where you are. Not only are appliances available with smart technology, but most security systems are also controlled remotely. This setup allows you to check on your home when you’re away, receive alerts if there’s motion around your home, and view security footage in real-time. These features provide a feeling of reassurance if you have children or elderly parents at home by themselves.

Save Money By Saving Energy

When your home has smart options, not only can you control appliances from a distance, most of these items are programmable. The thermostat can be programmed to run only when you’re at home, and some are smart enough to adjust the amount of air flowing in empty rooms. Do your children constantly forget to shut off the lights? Smart lights are programmed to sense when there’s no movement in a room and automatically shut off. These features are incredible ways to cut energy and save money.

Answer the Front Door at Any Time

Another benefit of having smart technology is seeing who is at the door without being by it. Doorbell security systems alert you when someone rings the bell or motion is detected by the front door. You can view who is there and speak directly with them through an app without opening the door. This means that your home and occupants are also safer without opening the door to strangers. What about when your parents stop by unannounced while you’re at the store? No worries, use the app to speak directly with them, then unlock the front door to let them in without making them wait for you to get home.

Equipping your home with updated smart technology has numerous benefits. The only decision is choosing what to buy first.