‘Apartment Development of the Year’ for Nottingham

One of Nottingham’s premier Trent-side residential developments, The Waterside Apartments, has been named Apartment Development of the Year at the annual Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards. Held last night at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the awards showcase the best residential projects and developers in the Midlands over the last 12 months.

The Waterside Apartments, accessed on Pavillion Road, are in an iconic location overlooking Trent Bridge, and feature 125 contemporary apartments with stunning views up and down the river and out to West Bridgford. Developed by local award-winning firm Monk Estates and designed by Nottingham-based Leonard Design Architects, the homes have been popular since coming to market with selling agent FHP Waterside Living, part of FHP Living.

With 13 two-bed apartments remaining for sale, priced from £285,000, and six penthouses which start at £695,000, there is still time for buyers to have a home in what is now known as the best residential building in the Midlands.

“Hearing The Waterside Apartments called out as the winner of the award last night was just brilliant and myself, the team and wider supporting partners – who have all worked so hard to deliver this incredible place to live – are all really pleased. Since the outset, the uptake and response from buyers and residents of The Waterside Apartments has been phenomenal, which is a testament to the detail and thought that has gone into the homes and the high-spec public spaces in and outside the property,” said Sam Monk, director of Monk Estates.

The Waterside Apartments feature an onsite gym provided by Hitboxx for high intensity training and a private communal rooftop terrace above the Waterside Bar + Kitchen, complete with a range of seating and sunbathing areas.

“We are so pleased that The Waterside Apartments has been recognised in this category – the building maximises the beautiful waterside views on one side, and the expansive vistas of West Bridgford and beyond on the other, thanks to its design. All areas of the building, from the apartments themselves to the corridors, capture spectacular views of the surroundings and allow natural light to flood in – something which will be hugely beneficial to the residents living there.”

“It has created an impressive gateway site into West Bridgford as you travel over Trent Bridge and it’s wonderful to see the development celebrated as a stand-out scheme, not just in Nottingham but in the Midlands as a whole,” added John Morgan, director of Leonard Design Architects.

The Waterside Apartment’s was the only non-Birmingham development shortlisted for the Apartment of the Year Development award and was up against stiff competition with six other worthy schemes.