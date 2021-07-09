Barhale wins Finsbury Park station access upgrade

Network Rail has awarded civil engineering and infrastructure specialist Barhale a contract to carry out a programme of key access upgrades at Finsbury Park station.

The principal focus will be the installation of two new lifts to the island platforms serving the national rail network. The works continue the upgrade and refurbishment programme at Finsbury Park which has improved the station’s entrance ways and thoroughfares. It will make step-free access possible throughout, to the benefit of many rail passengers.

Alongside the installation of the two new lift shafts, Barhale will also make alterations to the platform canopies and create new entrances between the shafts and the existing tunnel passageways.

Finsbury Park Station is a major transport interchange between national rail, and London’s underground and bus services. Pre-Covid-19, it saw more than 30 million passengers per year. According to contracts manager Jaimie Lawson, one of the key challenges will come from working in a live station.

“This is a major intermodal transport hub for London,” he said. “Although passenger numbers are down because of the pandemic, this is still a very busy location. Safety will be paramount – and we will also face the constraints of working within COVID-19 protocols.

“The project itself is mainly civils, M&E and building services but it presents some real challenges in terms of logistics – especially getting materials in and out while working across the different levels of the site. To make sure there is minimal disruption and to deliver the project as quickly as possible, we will be working 24 hours in three shifts, 5 days a week. Operational constraints also mean that we will be drawing on Barhale’s tunnelling heritage and working with smaller-scale specialist equipment.”

Director Andy Flowerday sees the contract as an important addition to Barhale’s portfolio of rail projects.

“This award recognises both Barhale’s experience in rail and of working on highly constrained sites,” he said. “Strategically, rail is a key sector, so we are really pleased to be given the go-ahead at an important and highly-visible upgrade to one of the busiest stations in London outside of Zone 1.

“We look forward to delivering a first-class result for Network Rail and for the millions of users who pass through Finsbury Park’s portals every year.”

Construction is scheduled to start in August 2021. Completion is expected by late 2022.

