Colne welcomes new homes with renewable energy

Work has started on an affordable housing development which will see every home powered by renewable energy.

The 79 homes, which are being built on an empty site off Harrison Drive in Colne, will take advantage of the latest in green technologies for their power and heating.

The development, which will comprise 43 two-bedroom homes, 28 three-bedroom homes and eight four-bedroom homes, is the first project of a new partnership called PEARL Together Ltd. which sees Pendle Council, Barnfield Construction, who are also the main contractor on the site, and Together Housing Group joining forces to offer more housing for affordable rent in Pendle.

Each home will be fully electric. Solar tiles and a battery store will allow electricity from solar power to be used throughout the day. The homes will be heated by ground source heat pumps. These pumps use pipes to extract natural heat from underground. This system will provide the homes with hot water and heating. Combined, these measures will help lower the homes’ carbon footprint as well as residents’ energy bills.

The development will be known as Jim Smart Way after a Together Housing resident who was a passionate supporter of his local community in Colne. Jim passed away in 2018 and naming this development after him is a fitting tribute to his legacy.

Kevin Ruth, Deputy Chief Executive of Together Housing Group, said; “It’s great to see this development underway with our partners Pendle Council and Barnfield Construction. As in many of our operating areas, rising house prices are making it difficult for local people to find suitable accommodation in their home area. These homes for affordable rent will give local people looking to stay in their area another option.

“I’m also really pleased that these homes will have renewable energy systems which will lower the development’s total carbon emissions. Contributing to the UK’s drive to low carbon homes as part of action to address climate change is one of our key aims in our new corporate plan.”

Councillor Nadeem Ahmed, Leader of Pendle Council and a PEARL board member said; “PEARL has expanded its joint venture to partner with Together Housing, offering a great quality of life for a wide range of people thanks to a mix of housing for sale and affordable housing.

“We are proud to work together to bring this new development of affordable, eco-friendly housing to Pendle. This is part of our commitment to working collaboratively in Pendle to tackle global warming and the effects of climate change.”

Tim Webber, Chairman and Managing Director of the Barnfield Group and PEARL board member commented; “We’re delighted to be bringing forward this eco-friendly and much needed affordable housing development in Colne, with our partners. Being contractors and developers who are based in Nelson, we are very passionate about regenerating Pendle. The team on site are doing a fantastic job and we’re looking forward to delivering another quality housing development in the town.”

The development has been made possible thanks to £3.5m Homes England Strategic Partnership funding. Together Housing was announced as one of the government housing agency’s strategic partners in January 2019, receiving £53 million to help deliver 1,152 additional new homes by 2025. Installation of the renewable energy systems has been part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.