Create Homes acquires 115 acre site in Winsford, Cheshire as part of its developing land acquisition strategy

Create Homes, the residential house-building arm of North-West construction & development experts Create Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 115 acre site within the proposed Winsford Station Quarter. The proposed development will form part of Cheshire West‘s Masterplan for the location.

Create Homes has luxury homes for sale in several countryside locations in the North-West, as well as a healthy pipeline of future residential housing developments.

The acquisition at Winsford comes at an exciting period of growth for the Create Homes, with recently appointed Managing Director Andrew Booth and Create Developments’ Development Director, Tim Rackham spearheading the acquisition strategy, in order to support the growth of this relatively young housebuilder, now in its 6th year.

The former Clive Farm site enjoys an unparalleled location between Winsford and the surrounding Cheshire countryside, sitting within land earmarked for development in Cheshire West‘s adopted Station Quarter Development Masterplan.

The proposed development, earmarked to enhance the redevelopment of the town, would provide high quality new homes and essential services and infrastructure, as well as create new employment opportunities and better facilities for residents and visitors, whilst respecting the site’s setting and surroundings.

Any future plans would ensure enhanced links for the new community to Winsford town centre, the station, (due to be upgraded as a consequence of HS2) and Bottom Flash, which will be developed into a nature reserve and country park.

Managing Director of Create Homes, Andrew Booth commented: “Following initial positive discussions with Cheshire West and Chester Council, we will now work with them and the local community to produce more detailed proposals for the delivery of the land in order to support a high quality and sustainable new community.”

+ To express your interest, please contact Andrew Booth at andrew.booth@createhomes.com