CREATING A FLUSH FINISH WITH KAWNEER’S   ENHANCED CURTAIN WALL SYSTEMS 

With ever-increasing market demands for more robust and flexible façade systems, Kawneer, the leading manufacturer of architectural aluminium glazing systems has launched a new version of its successful AA®100 and AA®110 curtain wall products. In addition to a +/- 5mm building expansion joint for its SSG curtain wall variant and a higher weight capacity for its capped option, one of the key enhancements is a concealed vent option within the product to help produce a beautiful, finished aesthetic to a building’s façade.

Designed specifically for the AA®100 and AA®110 systems in either capped or SSG variants, the concealed vent option utilises a structurally bonded glazed unit and slim aluminium profiles, allowing Kawneer curtain wall systems to be installed with no visible external framing.

This provides designers, specifiers and architects with the flexibility and freedom to create a flush finish to the external facade, while satisfying ventilation requirements for optimised comfort.

Contemporary building façade design also requires larger glass panes, with unobstructed views and increased natural light. The new enhancements result in the AA®110 being able to accommodate glazing up to a 50mm depth in the capped system and withstand a maximum weight capacity of 180kg. Available as a top hung vent or a parallel opening window, both types can be manually operated or motorised, using neatly concealed chain drives and integrated locking drives to achieve a seamless internal finish.

The AA®110 concealed vent has undergone full CWCT Sequence B testing as part of a larger curtain wall assembly, with proven weather performance. Furthermore, the window has been RC2 security tested to EN 1627, which is the same classification as the existing AA®100 and AA®110 curtain wall systems.

As with the AA®100 system, the AA®110 offers a range of construction methods, including zone-drainage and mullion-drainage. Also, advanced thermal break technologies provide superior thermal performance that meet and exceed building regulations.

Kawneer’s Technical Director, Gary Ledger commented: “Together with our new +/- 5mm SSG expansion joint and increased weight capacity, the concealed vent option subsequently gives architects ultimate design freedom with our enhanced AA®110 curtain wall product by combining exceptional product performance with visual aesthetics and occupancy comfort.”