Demolition Begins in Hove for Build to Rent Scheme

Moda Living, the UK’s leading family-owned operator of build-to-rent homes, has announced demolition will begin at its Sackville Road regeneration project in Hove as it prepares to create a landmark build to rent neighbourhood for the city.

Moda is working with construction company Midgard to deliver 564 high-quality build to rent homes, turning a rundown trading estate next to Hove Station into a thriving inter-generational neighbourhood with extensive public gardens. The masterplan also includes 260 care community homes.

The development is based on an intergenerational approach and will appeal to both small and large households of individuals – or families – as well as older members of the community. The proposals also include communal lounges, private dining areas, cafes, shops and 50,000 sq ft of office and co-working space to foster emerging businesses/SMEs, five communal roof terraces and open spaces – all designed to enhance community living.

Moda Living do not charge deposits from would-be residents, do not levy service charges and the monthly rental includes an extensive range of amenities including access to the gym, internet and reduced electricity costs. Moda is also appealing for local artists to express an interest in producing artwork for an exterior wall at the site which overlooks Sackville Road.

”Now that our regeneration of the Sackville Road site has received planning consent, we’re happy to announce that demolition will begin on Monday 12 July. We expect demolition to take around three months to complete. We’re very excited to see this project get underway and look forward to delivering much needed high quality rental accommodation for the city, together with care home units and much more,” said James Blakey, Planning Director at Moda.

“Moda is here to stay, so we want to be part of our local community and to support it. As a result, we are keen to hear from local artists who would like to see their art featured in a prime position and showcase their talent. We’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with to bring the wall to life and connect it with Hove’s history and culture.”

Approximately 70 per cent of the site will include new streets, squares, amenity and open spaces. It will create the equivalent of more than 560 full time jobs and more than 150 full time equivalent construction jobs, with many people working on the site coming from the local area.