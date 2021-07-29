Derbyshire construction firm celebrates further contract win at prestigious Matlock Spa development

Derbyshire based Wildgoose Construction is celebrating after landing a further £4.5m contract win at the prestigious Matlock Spa housing development.

The Alfreton firm is set to start work on the next phase of Matlock Spa, called Spa Lofts, which is being built on the site of Cawdor Quarry.

Wildgoose has already completed the Gateway Phase of Matlock Spa, consisting of 38 apartments and 20 houses. Phase Three will see 24 apartments built, due for completion in Autumn 2022.

When completed, Matlock Spa will be made up of five distinct villages consisting of two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments and houses.

The development will embrace the ‘Healthy Town’ model, promoting fitness in addition to a firm commitment to working with and protecting the local ecology and famous heritage of the Derbyshire Dales.

Wildgoose has a long history in Matlock as the company was founded in the town in 1896 by the Executive Chairman Jonathan Wildgoose’s great grandfather.

Jonathan Wildgoose, Executive Chairman of Wildgoose Construction, said he was delighted with the new contract award after a challenging year.

He said: “The uncertainty that the construction sector and wider UK economy has experienced from the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 has presented many challenges. We are thrilled that we have been able to secure repeat business at Matlock Spa. Our client cannot wait for us to get started on the next phase of their high quality development.

“We are also delighted to have completed an 80-bed care home in Wixam and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and both projects have been extremely well received. All 22 houses at our own development in Marston Montgomery, in Derbyshire, have also sold out which is even more good news.”