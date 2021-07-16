DESIGNER CONTRACTS LAUNCHES SPEEDIER SERVICE APP

Designer Contracts, the UK’s largest flooring contractor, has developed a digital solution to speedier customer service.

The company has designed its own app, named Athena, to enable faster response times to customers and to help deliver key performance indicators.

For use by staff internally, Athena was trialled at one of the company’s regional offices and has now been rolled out across Designer Contract’s remaining 14 regions.

Said md, Peter Kelsey: “As we move further into a digital age, we felt the Athena app would be an easy and instant solution for our team to provide an enhanced customer experience.

“It was designed in-house so that we could build it to our exact specification and requirements and we’re looking forward to offering our clients quicker query response times.”

Designer Contracts, which was recently named as a finalist in the 2020 Lloyds Bank Business Awards, operates across 15 UK regional facilities. As well as flooring, the company provides curtains and blinds, furniture and lighting, and operates a showhome interior design services division.