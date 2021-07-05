Dougall Baillie Associates’ expansion triggers recruitment and training drive to help it fulfil new contracts

Dougall Baillie Associates (DBA), the East Kilbride-based independent engineering consultancy, is seeking to hire six new recruits to help it fulfil a series of recently won contracts.

The 40-strong East Kilbride firm, which has emerged strongly from the pandemic with a clutch of high-profile new business, wants to hire a Principal Structural Engineer, a Senior Transportation Engineer, a Senior Civil Engineer and an Engineer with experience in, residential infrastructure, plus a graduate engineer and a graduate apprentice.

Fergus Adams, Managing Director of DBA, said: “All of these positions are as a result of recent contract wins which is a real positive given the impact of the pandemic.

“We know the market is competitive and we are keen to stress the benefits of working here, notably the option of our hybrid – home office model. Further details of the roles can be found on our website.

“In addition, we have a well-established Training Agreement in place, certified by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). The quality of the experience available means that we have a near 100% success rate at the Chartered Professional Review.

“We are delighted to be presenting a further three Engineers for the Chartered Professional Review this year. We are keen to continue to “grow our own” talent as well as recruiting externally”.

Scott MacPhail, DBA director and Ambassador for the University of Strathclyde Graduate Apprenticeship programme, said: “We have a strong track record of internal promotions, with a number of colleagues who joined us straight from school progressing to roles as senior engineers and technicians, and we are keen to get that message out to parents, teachers and lecturers”.

One such example is Kieran Duffy who initially joined DBA three years ago as a trainee technician and only a two years of his Graduate Apprenticeship to run.

As part of his study course Kieran, who secured an HNC at Glasgow Kelvin College and currently attends day release classes in civil engineering at the University of Strathclyde, won the coveted title Apprentice of the Year at the 2020 Lanarkshire Business Awards.

He said: “DBA is a great company to work in, and a great place to learn and earn at the same time. I was impressed by the number of colleagues who started here and have gone down the same route as me, so they know what it is like to cope with working and studying at the same time.”

Another DBA colleague, Megan McGaw, is at the same stage as Kieran, and is currently completing her second year at the University of Strathclyde.

She said: “Opportunities for motivated people are always available at DBA and I am delighted to be in a position where I can directly link my work as a paid trainee technician with the material I have been studying at University.”

While residential homes work now comprises some 70% of the DBA portfolio, the company is enjoying regrowth in Transportation Engineering following the Covid crisis, with a recent commission for the COP26 conference amongst the high-profile projects. The company has also been involved in a number of business and leisure proposals which would see vacant city centre sites redeveloped.