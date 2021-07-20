First Phase of Build-to-Rent Kitchen Fitout Is Completed

Deanestor, one of the UK’s leading furniture and fitout kitchen specialists, has completed the first phase of a £4.3m contract for the manufacture and installation of more than 600 kitchens for one of the biggest build-to-rent schemes in Manchester. Developed by Vita Group and built by John Sisk & Son, 266 luxury apartments have been handed over at Circle Square and construction of the second phase of 417 apartments is well advanced.

Designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, the £247m build-to-rent scheme is part of a £750m mixed-use development on the former BBC site in the centre of Manchester. This landmark regeneration project is creating a vibrant new urban neighbourhood, providing homes, commercial office accommodation, and retail and leisure space.

Deanestor is manufacturing and installing 683 kitchens and around 2,000 fitted wardrobes for the high specification one, two and three-bedroom apartments for modern private residential living. The bespoke fitted wardrobes are supplied in four sizes and finished in contemporary cashmere with a sleek metal edge handle.

“These are high quality apartments to meet the rising demand for city living. Our requirement was for exceptional quality kitchen and bedroom furniture and a robust installation. Design-led aesthetic appeal for the fitted furniture is essential in order to attract tenants and create a fantastic first impression of the apartments,” said Tristan Herbert, Development Director at Vita Group.

“Kitchens are particularly important in an open-plan living space and need to look good for years to come. These kitchens definitely have a wow factor. The finishes such as solid surface worktops are high specification and reflect our brand very well. Deanestor has delivered high quality products in the first phase which have met our expectations and requirements. Their team also kept working throughout the pandemic and supported us in a challenging year. Lettings are going well, and we are looking forward to completion of the second phase.”

The open-plan kitchen fitout has white quartz worktops, an oak-effect finish to the breakfast bar and moulded doors with an integrated handle in indigo blue for the base units and white for the wall cabinets. Door backs are colour-matched, and the cabinets are manufactured by Deanestor to very accurate tolerances for this high specification, design-led build-to-rent scheme.

The space between the kitchen cupboards has been reduced using a specialist hinge detail for a sleek appearance. All the appliances for each kitchen are integrated for an enhanced finish, including the hob, oven, microwave, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washer dryer, all supplied and fitted by Deanestor.

As part of the design development process, Deanestor created a mock-up kitchen at its Mansfield factory for the client team to review. Deanestor have also manufactured and installed 683 service cupboards in three sizes, and 350 store cupboards, finished in indigo blue to complement the kitchens. The lifestyle enhancing living spaces at Circle Square include shared lounge areas, co-working spaces, gym, and facilities for private entertaining, split across two buildings.

Deanestor provides high quality contract furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects – both new build and refurbishment. It offers bespoke design services to meet specific project requirements and is responsible for installation to provide a seamless approach for its customers and a single point of contact.