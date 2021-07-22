GLP announces a further 2.3M sq ft of speculative development in the UK

GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics buildings and warehouses, has today announced plans to speculatively develop a further 2.3M sq ft of logistics warehousing space at strategic sites across the UK.

The sites include:

Mammoth 602 –a 602,000 sq ft logistics/warehouse unit at G-Park Doncaster situated directly off junction 4 of the M18.

1m sq ft across 3 units of 200,000, 297,000 and 503,000 sq ft at Magna Park North, Lutterworth.

2 units of 117,000 and 140,000 sq ft at the new G-Park Milton Keynes development situated just one mile from junction 14 of the M1.

3 units of 26,000, 48,000 and 89,000 sq ft at the new G-Hub Crawley development strategically located for last mile logistics solutions.

A 257,000 sq ft warehouse at G-Park Skelmersdale offering excellent access to M58 and M6 motorway.

The units will each benefit from GLP’s best-in-class specification including wide service yards, significant HGV and car parking allocations, together with dock levelers, level access doors, increased natural light, electric vehicle charging and abundant power supply.

Each development will be BREEAM Excellent, designed to WELL principles and feature a range of sustainability and energy efficiency measures that are designed to continuously improve GLP’s environmental aspirations.

Bruce Topley, Managing Director, UK, GLP, said: “We are seeing continued strong customer demand for Grade A sustainable warehouse space in our market. This is primarily driven by the ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with the need for supply chains to be improved further and significant supply constraints. These new developments are a response to that exceptional demand.

“We are committed to investing in our portfolio and offering our customers as much choice and flexibility as possible to respond to their growth needs. We are also firmly focused on delivering buildings with less embodied carbon than industry standard and which reduce operational carbon emissions.”