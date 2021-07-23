How Homeowners Can Benefit from Waterside Living

In close proximity to nature, with water-based activities including kayaking and rowing and beauty spots such as Holme Pierrepont in walking distance – the banks of the River Trent offer a host of waterside living benefits for residents to enjoy. The developers behind one of the Nottingham’s latest riverside developments – The Waterside Apartments – have revealed why the River Trent is unrivalled when it comes to residents getting out and about and making the most of the city.

Developed by Monk Estates and Harmony Bridge and marketed by FHP Living, The Waterside Apartments is a waterfront development along the banks of the River Trent, standing tall at the foot of Nottingham’s historic Trent Bridge, nestled in between Trent Bridge Cricket Ground and Nottingham Forest FC’s City Ground.

Featuring 121 apartments and penthouses, the new homes boast panoramic views of the tranquil river and Nottingham city centre’s skyline beyond. For residents living in these apartments – proximity to nature, water activities including kayaking and rowing, and running, walking and cycling trails are right on the doorstep – with access to natural open green spaces just a short distance away.

To the east of the development is Holme Pierrepont Country Park – home of the National Water Sports Centre, 270 acres of parkland and adrenaline-filled activities including white water rafting, canoeing and obstacle courses.

To the west, lies Victoria Embankment and The Meadows Recreation Ground – two open green spaces along the banks of the river, ideal for a morning run, dog walking or evening stroll.

Walking or cycling slightly further in either direction along the river’s edge leads to numerous quiet, picturesque areas of Nottingham, including Colwick Country Park, Attenborough Nature Reserve, Clifton village and Stoke Bardolph.

As well as encouraging physical activity, waterside living can have other benefits for overall health and wellbeing too. Research suggests that living in close proximity to water has many mental health benefits – even just the sight of water can cause neurochemicals to rush through the human body, stimulating blood flow to the heart and brain*.

It is also believed that, thanks to the changing form and constant movement of water, and its importance to our lives from an instinctual and evolutionary level, humans maintain a fascination with it*.

“Living by the water’s edge has clear and obvious benefits – from the stunning views to the peaceful sound of a river flowing by your property. We are so proud of our latest development, The Waterside Apartments, that captures this enviable and picturesque waterside lifestyle in a great location,” said Sam Monk, director at Monk Estates.

“Residents can enjoy walking, cycling and running trails right outside their door, plus access to different local parks and areas of greenery, all within a short distance from their homes. With the affluent area of West Bridgford approximately ten minutes’ walk away, and Nottingham city centre around 30 minutes’ walk away, the new apartments at The Waterside strike the perfect balance between modern city living and serene surroundings, with access to plenty of outdoor activities, pathways, trails and nearby open spaces.”

For those who reserve apartments before the end of July and complete before the end of September, The Waterside developers are offering apartment buyers the chance to have their stamp duty tax paid (terms and conditions apply).

13 two-bed apartments remain available to purchase, priced from £285,000 to £395,000 and visitors are welcome to view the three-bed show penthouse – complete with a panoramic roof terrace overlooking the river, open plan island kitchen and bathroom with floor to ceiling windows.

All homes have been finished to the finest quality using high specification fixtures and fittings, with onsite parking and vibrant communal spaces including a reception concierge.