How to Keep Your Business’ Digital Presence Post Pandemic?

The pandemic has given a golden opportunity for online businesses to grow in the hyper-competitive digital market. With more and more people relying on online shopping, companies are starting to focus more on their digital presence. It doesn’t mean you have to shut the doors of your brick-and-mortar store. However, going digital is incredibly important to ensure that your business succeeds in the modern business landscape.

Focus on Customer Retention

Bringing new customers to your store is important for your business growth, but it’s much harder than retaining your old customers. Customers who did business with you during the downturn will most likely become your loyal customers. To retain your existing customers, you can give exciting promotional offers, such as free trial periods or exciting gifts. This may cost your business a few bucks, but it will build client’s trust in your brand and strengthen your relationship with your customers.

For instance, Neil Patel made UberSuggest available for free after lockdown restrictions were lifted. While he did not receive many paid membership registrations, he did receive a wonderful response from grateful users. Most importantly, he saw large increase to traffic on his website.

Go Completely Digital

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on people looking to move their business online. With travel and transport restrictions, huge numbers of businesses wanting to get their eCommerce store set up online. More and more retailers are investing in SEO, SEM, mobile application development, social media campaigns, and other digital marketing channels to grow their business.

You’re probably already familiar with the digital marketing tools, but the global pandemic has taught us a range of new ways to grow your digital presence online. For example, language companies saw significant growth in their digital business as a large number of students in foreign locations applied for e-learning online. Similarly, food companies made everything digital by implementing tracking software apps, automating email communications, using digital invoices and accounting software tools.

Promote Exciting Deals

As companies are starting to reopen, the best way to keep more and more people coming in is by running the exceptional ad and promotional programs. Promotional programs will bring more new customers to your business while building engagement with your existing clients. This idea works wonders in just about any industry – be it a cleaning agency or a company offering baby changing unit services.

Consider offer free and discounted offers as incentives to convince customers to buy your products or services. Magnetic marketing no longer works in this day and age. You can’t message every customer asking them to do business with you. If you want the best results, you need to run targeted campaigns to build customer engagement and bring your target audience to your business.

Change Your Approach towards Your Audience

The pandemic has affected every business as well as every individual in different ways. While some people suffered financial losses, others may have lost a family member or friend. The pandemic also changed people’s priorities and revolutionized the way they work. So how can you use this opportunity to your advantage?

You can start by asking your customers how they are doing and how the pandemic has affected their life. What are their pain points? It’s important that you put effort to get to know your post-COVID-19 customers. The better your communication strategies, the stronger the bond you will share with your audience. Plus, your customers will feel safe doing business with you.

Embrace Paid Advertising Tools

SEO is great and it undoubtedly works wonders, but relying on SEO alone is not the best way to get results. Pay-per-click advertising is one of the fastest and most effective ways to bring your audience to your company’s landing page or your brick-and-mortar store. Additionally, it helps you reach out to a wider audience.

However, paid advertising doesn’t mean you should put all your resources into all social channels. Select a few social media sites and run a paid ad campaign on these sites to extend your business’s reach. Find out where your audience is spending their time and then choose a platform you can use to connect with a wider audience.

Focus on Content

Content is King! Even if you are running advertising campaigns, it is important to provide content that offers value to your customers. Get ideas from your competitors’ social media to learn more about the type of content they share and if it’s reusable. The quality of your content is the most important thing! This brings new customers to your business while retaining existing clients.

Many businesses went digital in the midst of the pandemic to maintain cash flow and continue serving their customers through the difficult times. Now that the restrictions are almost completely lifted, businesses are wondering how to maintain their digital presence while managing their physical or local presence. Follow the above tips to build your digital presence and grow your business in the online world.