Ibstock plc named CO2nstructZero Business Champion

Strengthening its status as one the most sustainable manufacturers of building products in the UK, Ibstock plc has been named as a CO 2 nstructZero Business Champion.

Selected by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) as part of its CO 2 nstructZero campaign, the initiative enables companies to be role models in the industry change programme.

Being named as a CO 2 nstructZero Business Champion recognises the commitment Ibstock has made to reduce carbon emissions in the delivery and operation of the built environment.

Investment in decarbonisation measures and production efficiencies at its facilities, thus accelerating its journey to Net Zero carbon emissions, was a key factor in Ibstock’s inclusion in the scheme. Recent examples of this include; constructing a 4.9MW solar farm at its Leicestershire headquarters, procuring 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and confirming investment in a pathfinder project to achieve world’s first Net Zero brick factory in the West Midlands.

The news comes shortly after Ibstock launched its latest Sustainability Report for 2020. It’s most in-depth to date, the report outlines the decarbonisation initiatives the Group is making across its clay and concrete businesses to reduce the carbon intensity of the manufacturing process as well as providing an open and transparent overview of the progress it is making against its Sustainability Roadmap 2025 targets.

Ibstock plc’s Chief Executive Officer Joe Hudson comments; “We are honoured to be named as a CO 2 nstructZero Business Champion. There is no doubt that climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face globally. It is part of our DNA to steward our resources and ensure we have a sustainable and positive impact on the world around us. As a leading building products manufacturer, we recognise that we have to adapt and respond – and this is reflected in the targets we have set ourselves in our Sustainability Roadmap to 2025.

“We have seen a transformational shift in attitudes from all of our key stakeholders, and there is a ‘sea-change’ in how our customers, and, in turn, their customers, view environmental issues. Collaboration is a linchpin of achieving carbon reduction targets across the construction sector and we look forward to working alongside the CLC to share best practice, supporting the industry’s move to Net Zero.”