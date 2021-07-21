INPUT GROUP BOOSTS TRAVEL AND LEISURE WITH SIX COMPLETED SCHEMES

THE INPUT GROUP is celebrating the completion of six developments across the Midlands and Yorkshire – including Sheffield, Castleford and Market Harborough railway stations, Sheffield Meadowhall Interchange and two new Orangetheory Fitness studios – helping to bolster the hard-hit leisure and travel sectors.

The projects, which are part of the specialist contractor’s large portfolio of leisure and transport projects across the region, required a range of installation works to create and improve public facilities.

The Input Group’s £2.8 million transformation at Castleford train station was carried out in a bid to improve passenger experience. The team worked to create new high-quality waiting facilities – which comprised a ticket vending machine, seating area, a disabled toilet, and information and retail facilities – as well as refurbishing the station’s car park to provide 65 parking spaces, CCTV, lighting and improved pedestrian and cycle access.

Market Harborough station also benefitted from a brand-new cycle hub. Part of East Midlands Railway’s £1 million commitment to increasing cycle provision across its network, the completed hub now provides 100 spaces in a secure storage facility with accompanying CCTV.

Chris Monk, managing director at The Input Group, said: “As a Derby-based business, we have a lot of links to the region, so we find it really fulfilling when we complete projects in the Midlands and surrounding areas that help to support and grow the local economy. Both the travel and leisure sectors are industries that suffered throughout the pandemic, so helping to create and improve facilities that encourage public spend to re-boost these industries is incredibly important to The Input Group.”

The team also made improvements to two railway stations in Sheffield, installing anti-slip tiling and wider entrance doors at Sheffield station to increase access to the external taxi rank and cycle hub, and upgrading Sheffield Meadowhall Interchange’s car park through resurfacing and the installation of a new CCTV system. Infrastructure works were also carried out at the station, which will allow for electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in the future.

Chris added: “While we often work on transport and railway projects, we have also recently completed two fitness studios in Derby and Nottingham for Orangetheory Fitness – an American fitness brand that is now expanding across the UK. We will be working on completing 40 gym studios for the brand across the Midlands and Northern England, which will be a great addition to our portfolio of leisure schemes.”

In both studios, the team worked to complete the design according to Orangetheory’s brand guidelines, carried out the mechanical and electrical installation of all equipment, and created entrance ways, office facilities, toilets, locker rooms, changing cubicles and showers.

Adam Busby, sales director at Orangetheory Fitness, said: “Launching our third studio in the East Midlands, and the second studio with The Input Group is really exciting. Both Derby and Nottingham have so many new businesses and an array of culture, cafes and restaurants, there’s a wonderful community feel to these cities, which is perfect for the local community feel we like to create for our members. Orangetheory Nottingham & Derby may be part of a globally successful brand, but these studios are very much Derby and Nottingham’s ‘local’ studios and with The Input Group’s help, we’re looking forward to continuing to launch stunning studios to welcome people to the OTF family.”

The Input Group was established more than 45 years ago and provides a ‘one stop shop’ approach to construction within the transport, corporate, and retail sectors. With offices in Derby and London, the firm has delivered a number of high-profile projects for clients such as Eurostar – including the design and development of St Pancras International – Network Rail, DHL, and Transport for London.

To find out more about The Input Group, please visit www.inputgroup.co.uk or contact marketing@inputgroup.co.uk.