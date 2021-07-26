J Tomlinson and Jigsaw Homes Midlands get new over‐55s Nottinghamshire apartment scheme off the ground

J Tomlinson is making excellent progress on a brand‐new, Nottinghamshire‐based apartment scheme for older people which will be managed by client Jigsaw Homes Midlands with funding from Homes England.

Set to complete in early 2022, Stockinger House in Burton Joyce will comprise a mix of high‐quality one and two‐bedroom apartments designed for older people, and has been specially designed to provide residents with an independent living environment with capacity for some ‘extra care’ accommodation, including assisted bathrooms, guest suites, and an on‐call social alarm.

Works commenced before Christmas 2020 and included demolition of Lendrum Court – a former sheltered housing complex created in 1972 by Basford District Council that will be replaced by the new, purpose‐built development.

As part of this exciting design and build project, J Tomlinson will also be undertaking landscaping works, including creation of a car parking area and electric vehicle charging infrastructure works.

The development is situated just off Lambley Lane in Burton Joyce, and forms part of Jigsaw’s long-term commitment to providing much‐needed affordable homes.

J Tomlinson has worked with Jigsaw Homes Midlands– formerly known as Gedling Homes – to deliver a range of new build and refurbishment projects over the past three years. Other housing schemes undertaken in partnership with Jigsaw include the design and build of 12 apartments and six houses at York Mews in Arnold; internal and external upgrades to six‐storey flats at Walton Court, Carlton, as well as refurbishment and upgrades to communal areas at Moreland Court – an independent living scheme for older people ‐ also in Carlton.

Tony Shenton, managing director at J Tomlinson commented: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Jigsaw Homes Midlands to create much‐needed accommodation for over‐55s in Nottinghamshire. Masonry and pre‐cast flooring works are ongoing, with roofing works due to commence next month, and we will continue to work closely with our client and the wider project team to ensure that the completed development is fit for purpose and aligns with Jigsaw Group’s vision.”

Karen Sands, Head of Independent Living at Jigsaw Homes Midlands said: “These new apartments will offer a modern, light, spacious and safe environment that meets the expectations of local older people. We are really pleased to see this development progress and look forward to welcoming our new residents in February 2022.”

J Tomlinson, whose head office is situated in Beeston – just 30 minutes from the development site – is a leading provider of new build, refurbishment, engineering and maintenance services to clients across the Midlands, Yorkshire, Central and Southern England.

The company operates across a range of specialist sectors, including extra care, healthcare, social housing, commercial and industrial, emergency services, and local government. Jigsaw Homes Midlands is part of the Jigsaw Group, one of the largest housing groups in England, with over 34,000 homes across the North West and East Midlands.

