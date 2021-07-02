James Jones & Sons launches new JJI Design software

James Jones & Sons Timber Systems Division has recently announced its latest release of its JJI Design Software. The new software is the most advanced release to date with a number of significant improvements and enhanced design features.

General Manager, Angus Macfarlane, said “Our software department has developed this new release over the past six months to reflect customer and industry feedback. The new features include a number of design efficiencies in addition to a 3D model export. The continual investment in the JJI Design software has been part of our Group innovation strategy and the latest release is one of several innovations to be developed recently”.

James Jones & Sons Timber Systems Division has a dedicated technical support team and will be conducting training sessions with key users of the software over the summer.