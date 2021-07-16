Keep masks on while working on site, urges industry body

Building firms are being urged to carry on asking their workforce to wear masks while working in enclosed spaces or on busy sites by the Construction Leadership Council, CLC.

The CLC is calling for a consistent approach in line with government guidance as rules on social distancing and face masks relax from the 19th of July.

“It is recommended the good practices the industry had adopted over the last 18 months are retained,” said the CLC in their public statement released today.

It advises employers to make face coverings available for staff when they are working in crowded or enclosed spaces but are no longer wearing respiratory protective equipment.

The CLC said its site operating procedures were still available as a reference to offer businesses across the supply chain consistency.

Brokers Hank Zarihs Associates said SME builders were likely to support mask-wearing to protect staff and keep sick leave levels low – something property development finance lenders would also support.

Government toughens face mask guidance

The government appears to have backtracked on earlier announcements when it said face masks would no longer be necessary post the 19th of July.

Yesterday it advised people to wear masks in shops and at work and that table service would remain at bars.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that mask-wearing would continue to be mandatory for tube and bus travellers. Greater Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham has said that passengers using the city’s tram service would have to wear masks.

Major retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Waterstones have asked customers visiting their outlets to wear masks.

Mask-wearing in enclosed spaces and on public transport will continue to be mandatory in Wales and Scotland.