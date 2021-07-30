LAND & WATER COMPLETES DREDGING WORKS AT PEEL MARINA IN THE ISLE OF MAN

Leading wet civil engineers Land & Water has completed dredging works on behalf of the Isle of Man Government as part of a wider three-year project which has removed over 22,000m3 of silt from Peel Marina. This has helped to significantly improve the water depths, improving the marina’s access and functionality for years to come.

Having previously removed approx. 40% of silt last year, using its specialist plant including long reach excavators on floating barges, Land & Water has now dredged the remaining materials between March and May this year.

All silt has been transported to the drying lagoon which was constructed and lined by Land & Water last spring for storage and dewatering. The lagoon was carefully constructed to meet specific requirements, meaning that any remaining heavy metals and other contaminants can be safely contained. Now that the dredging is complete, the material will be allowed to dry before being removed to a licensed facility. The former greenfield site will then be returned to its original state.

Charlie Oakes, Project Manager at Land & Water, said: “We are pleased to have completed this groundbreaking three-year project and to have supported the Isle of Man Government in its all-important venture to safeguard Peel Marina.

“Having returned to the island in February this year, during the Isle of Man’s third national lockdown, I would like to thank the dedicated Land & Water project team who were willing to travel and stay away from their homes and families to ensure we could continue delivering high quality services to improve and maintain waterways across every part of the UK.

“Going above and beyond for our clients is something that we pride ourselves on at Land & Water and I am proud to have witnessed the strength and commitment from the project team during such challenging circumstances.”

The Peel Marina dredging project was only one of two major contracts to be allowed to continue working on the Isle of Man during the previous lockdown period. The Land & Water team complied with all Coronavirus guidelines by self-isolating on the island beforehand and taking the required Covid-19 tests.

After showing its resilience and ability to adapt working methods to meet the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions, Land & Water has re-established the efficiency of Peel Marina for the future.

The Peel Marina project is vital to the local community; this work promises to ease pressures put on the marina, ensuring that it is restored to its correct level for access and operation. This will continue to bring real economic benefits to Peel. With the works split across two phases, every stage of this project was carefully considered and structured to safely handle the materials removed from this site. Land & Water is proud to have contributed to a project which promises to bring about such positive change.