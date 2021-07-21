Landmark Clifton Village Development Now Complete

An iconic gateway development in Clifton Village is now complete and homes are available to buy and move into immediately in a newly restored Grade II listed rectory building complete with executive properties in its grounds.

Works on the highly-anticipated Rectory Mews development began last year, led by Tomlinson Homes, a division of the G F Tomlinson Group, and construction involved the restoration and conversion of the previously derelict Old Rectory site, which dates back to the mid-1700s, transforming the historic building into a prominent gateway residential feature in the sought-after Clifton Village in Nottinghamshire.

The Old Rectory, once home to the Rector of Clifton, is a typical Georgian style building with south-facing garden elevations, and the property still retains its original square stairwell with wooden cantilever stairs and large purpose-built rooms. Along with its boundary wall, it occupies a prime position in Clifton Village.

The development comprises four luxury homes within the Old Rectory building, each with its own entrance, outdoor space and garden, and within the beautifully landscaped grounds – three new executive properties have been built with garden facing elevations which are accessed through a private gated driveway.

Homes within the Old Rectory conversion include The Gatehouse – a three/four-bedroom property and The Cottage – a two-bedroom property, which are both sold and occupied. The Rectory – a five-bedroom property with reinstalled period features and views into the garden and The Lodge – a four-bedroom property, are both still available for purchase.

Sat within the exclusive grounds – the three new executive detached homes include two five-bedroom properties – Beech House and Oak House, and Cedar House – a six-bedroom property, which is sold. Beech House and Cedar House are currently available for sale. The stunning new build properties boast ample living spaces, with garages, security gated access and sun lounges.

Prices for the remaining available properties at Rectory Mews start at £550,000 and go up to £1million, and buyers can contact sole selling agent William H Browns in Nottingham on 0115 981 9828 to register interest.

Working closely with the local community and Nottinghamshire County Council’s conservation team for all restoration works, Tomlinson Homes has ensured each property is fitted with stunning high specification fixtures and fittings including Burbidge kitchens sourced locally from Design Time in West Bridgford and bathrooms from Roca, and Villeroy and Boch.

The location of the development and all new build properties have been inspired by the location and have been named after trees within the surrounding grounds.

Located in a prime position, Rectory Mews is in close proximity to major employers including Experian, Boots and both Nottingham universities, with easy access to major travel routes including the M1, Beeston Station and Nottingham Parkway Station which has regular trains to London and East Midlands Airport.

Siman Preston, group property manager at Tomlinson Homes, said: “Rectory Mews is an iconic development and we are incredibly proud that it is now complete.

“The project presented some interesting challenges which the experienced site construction team resolved without causing any inconvenience or delays to the project and now that the scheme is finished, all those involved should be proud of what they have achieved, now the once derelict building has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

“This stunning restoration and conversion of the once derelict building in a prominent position in Clifton Village, gives the location the entrance it so rightly deserves, and we look forward to welcoming buyers into their new homes and inviting visitors to look around the properties.

“We’ve already sold three properties and have had a great amount of interest in the four remaining homes – so we encourage anyone who is interested to register for viewings with William H Brown if they would like to look around, which is highly recommended.”