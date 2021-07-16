Local Housing Developer Unveils Phase Three Of Allscott Meads, Innovative and Sustainable Homes For A Brighter Future Of Living

Allscott Meads developer, SJ Roberts Homes, releases more family homes due to huge demand.

After the success of the first two phases, Shropshire developer, SJ Roberts Homes Ltd, will be offering new houses to families at, Allscott Meads, Allscott, Shropshire. As part of Phase Three, more spacious family homes are available to reserve. These homes are part of an ongoing project through which Allscott’s old sugar beet factory is being transformed into a thriving community space giving the 64-acre site a renewed purpose.

The team at SJ Roberts Homes, have built up extensive knowledge on how to maximise energy efficiency using cutting edge technology whilst ensuring green credentials are maintained. Their designs promote functional family living, which can be seen in their use of power sockets integrated with USB and C-type charging points and dataplates provided in fourth and fifth bedrooms to accommodate modern families working from home! Phase Three of Allscott Meads is an example of beautifully designed homes across Shropshire catering for all demographics.

SJ Roberts Homes’ vision continues to be creating a community that offers people everything they need for their daily life, with the added benefit of a close connection to nature. With 470 new homes, Phase Three includes an array of new house types, including, two, three, four and five-bed, terraced, semi and detached homes – there really is something for every new home buyer. Phase Three showcases a new way of living, ecological benefits, schooling, parks and more!

Despite the pandemic, Allscott Meads has seen a huge demand. The team reacted quickly to increased interest in Shropshire’s housing market by ensuring potential buyers can view homes safely and are supported along every step of the buying process. SJ Roberts Homes has built their reputation upon solid foundations – providing quality homes with a quality service to match, at affordable prices.

With more than 30 years’ experience and expertise in new home construction, SJ Roberts Homes sees it as their highest priority to ensure customers‘ long-term happiness with their new home. The team behind the business consists of a group of passionate professionals working in construction, interior design, quality control and sales.

When it comes to creating modern communities, environmental protection forms a strong part of SJ Roberts Homes’ values. By liaising with renowned landscape architects and understanding the immediate needs of the community, they are able to ensure Allscott Meads offers the perfect backdrop for the local flora and fauna to coexist with its residents.

SJ Roberts Homes has spent years partnering with local, independent suppliers to beautifully – and where possible, sustainably – furnish their show homes. Prospective and future residents appreciate the attention to detail and cost-effectiveness of the decor on offer. SJ Roberts Homes continue to encourage the community to live a modern and responsible lifestyle where residents look after each other and create a family-friendly space for everyone.

It’s more than just a house. It’s a thriving community everyone is eager to call home.

Mr Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts Homes, said: “The satisfaction of a job well done is best exemplified by our customers’ happiness when they first see their new home. The pride we feel knowing that these homes surpass their expectations motivates the whole team to work even harder so that everyone has the opportunity for beautiful living spaces tailored specifically to them.”

To be the first to know more and take a leap with purchasing a new home, with a name you can trust, people can register their interest at: www.sjrobertshomes.com/development/allscott-meads

SJ Roberts Homes is currently taking viewings by appointment only to ensure guidelines are adhered to and everyone remains safe.