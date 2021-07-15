Lovell Together breaks ground at brand-new joint venture development near Hull

LOVELL TOGETHER, the joint venture between leading national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships and Together Housing Group, is celebrating the beginning of its latest partnership site with ground broken at The Sycamores in the East Riding village of Kirk Ella, on the outskirts of Hull.

When complete, The Sycamores will offer 224 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, 40 of which will be available to rent, 16 available for shared ownership and the remaining 168 will be for sale on the open market.

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are delighted to have begun construction at this brand-new development. The Sycamores will be a wonderful new community, offering property seekers a wide choice of house types and purchasing options.

“The Sycamores is an important moment in the Lovell Together partnership and our combined goal of creating more high-quality homes for different types of buyers in the North of England.”

Lovell Together aims to build 3,000 new homes across the north in the next five years to help tackle the housing crisis, with several other strategic opportunities currently in the pipeline.

Kevin Ruth, Deputy Chief Executive for Together Housing Group, said: “A huge priority for Together Housing is increasing housing supply within our communities. We want to deliver quality, affordable homes to meet the growing and diverse housing needs of local people.

“We have the skills, expertise and knowledge to deliver on our goals but often by creating partnerships with house builders such as Lovell, we are able to fund and deliver so much more, than if we pursued every opportunity on our own. The combination of Lovell’s technical expertise and construction delivery record with our experience in the management and provision of affordable homes makes Lovell Together a really unique offering. Such a large scale and innovative partnership means we can deliver essential developments at an accelerated pace.”

The scheme, which will also include a play area, is due to be completed by summer 2026. The first set of homes will be ready to welcome residents in autumn 2021.

For more information, please visit https://www.lovell.co.uk/developments/the-sycamores-kirk-ella/ .