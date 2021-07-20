MC CONSTRUCTION SCALES THE HEIGHTS AT NEW I’M A CELEBRITY... JUNGLE CHALLENGE

A £7m indoor attraction based on the blockbuster ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will open at MediaCityUK later this month following a 32-week project by principal contractor MC Construction.

The Salford company carried out enabling and fit-out works at the venue and managed all directly-appointed contractors, including those responsible for themed attraction installations, ticketing, retail fit-out, IT and communications and the building management system. The works were undertaken across the back-of-house, entrance, reception and attraction space and retail areas.

Tickets for I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will go on general sale Wednesday, July 21 and it will open to the public on Friday, July 30 at Quayside MediaCityUK, formerly known as the Lowry Shopping Centre, which is owned by Peel L&P. Continuum Attractions will operate the attraction.

During hours of wholesome fun, Campmates will be taken into the heart of the themed jungle setting to navigate a series of fun-filled, physical challenges.

Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put Campmates’ nerves and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

Timed trials will involve scaling The Ascent, with over 8m of vertical rock, racing across the suspended Treetop Trail, swinging round the Jungle Run, taking a leap of faith on Get a Grip and gliding through the trees on a Zipline.

Campmates could also find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge if the iconic telephone boxes, synonymous with the TV programme, ring out.

The attraction will also feature Europe’s first ceiling-mounted Spyrider (*), a high-speed track which whizzes above the jungle canopy.

Russ Forshaw, group operations director at MC Construction, a family-owned business which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with ITV on this project supporting the delivery of what will undoubtedly become one of the north west’s best new indoor attractions.

“Talented craftsmen and equipment from all over the world were required to produce the fantastic end product.

“Co-ordinating the specialists involved and the logistics of this scheme would have been difficult in normal times, but considering the entire project was delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m really proud of the way our team adapted and went the extra mile to deal with everything that was thrown at them.

“Thankfully the construction industry has remained active throughout the pandemic so we’re also very pleased to be a part of a project that will form part of the leisure and tourism industry’s economic recovery.”

James Penfold, Controller of Partnerships for ITV Global Entertainment, said: “I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adventure – bringing together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families across the world.

“We’re delighted to see the vision for our flagship I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge attraction come to fruition.

“MC Construction delivered the finished product to exacting standards and expertly handled the design and logistical challenges associated with the specialist nature of the project and equipment involved whilst following stringent Covid-19 guidelines.”



(*) Tickets for Spyrider are limited and will be available to upgrade for £3 once inside the attraction, subject to availability.