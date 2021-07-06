Mecalac kicks-off ‘All to Play For’ promotion

Mecalac Construction Equipment UK has launched an exciting new football-themed promotion. Intended to inspire the atmosphere of team spirit and competition this summer, All to Play For will bring together operators and owners from across the UK and Ireland, highlighting their place within Mecalac’s global team.

Running until mid-July, All to Play For offers entrants the chance to win a whole host of prizes. Simply take a picture alongside your Mecalac machine, upload it to social media and use the hashtag #TeamMecalac.

Dealers from across the UK will be helping to promote the initiative, filming trick shots with Mecalac branded footballs. Nottingham Forest Women’s Academy player Amelia, whose club is one of the elite pathways to England football, is also throwing her support behind the promotion and will be showing off her skills through a series of short clips.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “All to Play For is an initiative to get dealers and their customers feeling part of the Mecalac team. All participants have a chance of winning some great prizes – just upload a photo using the hashtag and you’re in with a shot!”

To see Mecalac’s football-themed video, scan here: