Midlands developer celebrates business built on solid foundations

An East Midlands housebuilder has revealed plans for significant growth over the next few years following a rebrand and launch of a new website.

After almost 70 years of a green coloured identity, Mansfield based Rippon Homes has refreshed its public image with a modernised burgundy and cream palette. However, its green credentials are stronger than ever following the announcement of a partnership with Powered by Etopia, who have developed innovative panel technology to construct low-carbon homes. The use of these state-of-the-art panels is intended for all future Rippon developments, the first being Marquis Gardens in the Leicestershire village of Old Dalby.

The developer had a successful business year, selling three times more houses than in the previous year and with more developments in progress than ever before, Rippon has been on a sustained recruitment programme, having expanded its sales & marketing team, commercial team and has plans to expand its customer care department.

To facilitate the growing team, plans are in place for an office expansion later in the year.

Since 1953, Rippon Homes has built houses to a high standard in enviable locations while retaining the family values of care and craftsmanship the company was established on.

Ian Dyke, Managing Director at Rippon Homes said “We have a history of building high-quality homes spanning almost seven decades, and while we’re very proud that our standards are as high as they were in the 50s, we felt it was time to modernise our branding to reflect our growth in the 21st century.

“We’re delighted with the stunning new designs and look forward to developing our green side in the environmental sense instead!”

Visit https://www.ripponhomes.co.uk/ for more information on Rippon Homes.