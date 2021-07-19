Milestone is reached as hub South West oversees handover of 200 new homes in South Lanarkshire and North Ayrshire

hub South West, the public-private partnership of local authorities, NHS, blue light services and a clutch of leading construction industry Tier One building contractors, will this month oversee the handover of a total of 200 new homes to families and individuals in South Lanarkshire and North Ayrshire.

Michael Ross, operations director of hub South West, said: “We are absolutely delighted that as a result of our public private partnership relationship with Tier 1 contractors, 100 new homes have been occupied to date in Cambuslang’s East Whitlawburn district of South Lanarkshire.

“With a dedicated housing supply chain with established housing contractors, our target of completed new homes in North Ayrshire will also be realised when four new homes at the Flatt Road development in Largs, making a total so far of 100, will be handed over to residents in June.

“Shortly afterwards, 18 more new homes will be handed over in July in Millport on Great Cumbrae, taking the total in North Ayrshire to 118.”

Completion of the first 100 new homes at East Whitlawburn represents part of a £42m housing-led regeneration of the area which will deliver 230 new social rented homes and 100 private residences for sale. Construction is being delivered by Tier I contractors.

Cambuslang-based CCG, in partnership with West Whitlawburn Housing Cooperative.

As part of the project agreement, CCG will undertake a range of community benefit initiatives such as the provision of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities for local residents. The company will also provide £50,000 towards the creation of an “East Whitlawburn Community Endowment Fund”.

CCG and hub South West are committed also to ensuring that 70 per cent of tendering opportunities arising from the project were made available to local businesses, furthering the beneficial impact on the surrounding area.

Further new homes in North Ayrshire, including the £21m development at Flatt Road are being delivered by hub South West at a number of sites, where Prestwick-headquartered Ashleigh, is the Tier 1 contractor.

The Largs project will eventually consist of 122 units, including general needs homes, supported accommodation, amenity bungalows and a sheltered housing complex which will incorporate a community hub.

The project will eventually move to the St. Combs area of the town where a further 29 houses will be delivered with all phases completed by early 2022.

hub South West is currently progressing a housing pipeline of over £200m across its territory, including, in partnership with Ashleigh Construction, further housing developments with North Ayrshire Council, including the Brathwic development on the Isle of Arran, St. Beya on Millport, Towerlands in Irvine and the Springvale development in Saltcoats.

hub South West has delivered over £579m of infrastructure projects to date covering the education, health, leisure, housing, and residential care sectors. In the year to March 2020, £158m of projects were in construction, with £468m in development.

Currently, hub South West is engaged on site in the construction of 741 housing units in the North and South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire council areas. The total value of contracts on these developments is £112m.

“All of these projects are important regeneration initiatives and hub South West is pleased to be participating in the development of high-quality homes alongside both North Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire Councils”, said chief executive Michael McBrearty.

“Whilst we are developing and delivering energy efficient homes and communities, we see the potential to innovate even further in this sector on the journey to Nett Zero and are already challenging future developments with improvements in energy in use and carbon reduction.

“Our engagement in the sector has brought improved value for money to the provision of new homes through both the rigour of the hub South West process and the collaborative nature of our development practices. We are the only housing procurement route that offers local authorities a meaningful and structured social value framework, ensuring a lasting legacy is built beyond the homes.

“Our model of development and delivery prioritises People, Place and Planet is aimed at creating well-designed places that instil a sense of pride in the community, tackle energy poverty and drive sustainability”.