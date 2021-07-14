MP visits new affordable homes in Stafford

Stafford MP Theo Clarke visited a new development of homes for affordable rent and shared ownership. The site of 23 houses and apartments off Sandon Road being built for Housing Plus Group, is revitalising an area on the edge of the town centre.

With progress well underway on the site, the MP met Housing Plus Group Chief executive Sarah Boden and members of the development team to see what will be available when the first residents move into their new homes later this year.

Housing Plus Group has partnered with Midlands construction firm Markden Homes on the development of three-bedroomed houses and one and two-bedroomed apartments. In a key project for the housing provider, Wheeldon Close will become the first new affordable housing site to be completed following the merger between Housing Plus Group and Stafford and Rural Homes.

It is an important step towards fulfilling a commitment made by the Group during that merger, to help address the local housing crisis by starting work on 2,000 new homes for rent, shared ownership and outright sale across Staffordshire and Shropshire by 2023.

The high specification homes have been built on the site of a former car showroom on one of the gateway roads into the town centre. It was named by pupils at John Wheeldon Primary Academy, who wanted to honour a former head teacher who went on to become mayor of Stafford.

Theo Clarke said: “I was delighted to visit the new development to see the regeneration of a brownfield site in Stafford – it is fantastic to see a positive example of local development, including homes for shared ownership, to help people get on the housing ladder. One of my priorities as the local MP is to ensure that people have the opportunity to own their own homes.

“It was also an opportunity to discuss matters raised by constituents and to work together to find solutions.”

Sarah Boden said that she was delighted to welcome the MP to Wheeldon Close and to show her around some of the homes and apartments under construction:

“We are very proud of the homes that are taking shape on this development. These are high quality, attractive homes for local people to rent and to be able to step onto the first rung of an incredibly challenging housing market through shared ownership.

“I believe very strongly in the transformative power of housing not only to change lives but to revitalise locations like this, close to the town centre. The homes will help us to make a positive difference to homes, lives and communities; bringing people and families into the area, sustaining local facilities and helping shops and businesses to thrive.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the new residents of Wheeldon Close soon and in a key year for our Group, we are also nearing completion of the nearby Wren House, which will provide 80 one and two-bedroomed retirement apartments for affordable rent.”