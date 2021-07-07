MULTIMILLION-POUND SPECULATIVE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT IN SHEFFIELD SECURES FIRST OCCUPIER

On behalf of Network Space, Yorkshire company, Harris CM is on site delivering 116,600 sq ft of prime industrial space across four high specification units at Woodhouse Link, close to junction 31 of the M1 in Sheffield.

Ready for occupation in early 2022, Woodhouse Link will be capable of fostering approximately 200 new jobs. Network Space has secured its first letting at its speculative multimillion-pound Woodhouse Link development, with BLE Smoke and Fire Curtains Ltd is taking the 31,200 sq ft Unit 3 on a 15-year lease. A second unit is also under offer

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “This project is an impressive industrial development and we look forward to working with Network Space on our first contract together.

“The scheme demonstrates the importance of Sheffield’s industrial and manufacturing sectors and provides further opportunities for our workforce and supply chain, with a significant proportion being South Yorkshire based.”

Simon Peters, Development Director at Network Space, explains: “Woodhouse Link is designed to meet the shortage of quality industrial space within the Sheffield City Region, where it is evident that new supply is struggling to keep pace with strong demand.

“We’ve already had a lot of interest in the development and we are delighted to welcome BLE as our first occupier. Woodhouse Link offers a great central location and with a further unit under offer and strong enquiry levels in the remaining space we could be fully let before this speculative development completes.”

Woodhouse Link lies close to junctions 31 and 33 of the M1, to the east of Sheffield and on the south side of Rotherham, within the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District and close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park at Waverley.

The development has planning permission for 24/7 operation and is suitable for manufacturing or distribution uses. The detached and self-contained units all provide secure storage yards and parking, 8 to 10 metre high eaves, integral offices and are designed to a high sustainability standard, including EV charging points, and to a BREEAM Very Good rating.

BLE has taken unit 3. Part of the family owned Lowe & Fletcher Group, the company has designed, made, installed and maintained innovative, bespoke smoke and fire curtains for buildings around the globe for the last 40 years, providing life-saving protection for millions of people in commercial buildings, stations, airports and hospitals.

The expansion to Woodhouse Link reflects the continued growth of the company. Nigel Ward, Managing Director from BLE said: “This purpose build facility in such a great location will offer the company an exceptional base for our fast growing business.

“The integral office will be to headquarter standard, in keeping with our brand and helping us to add the best talent to our team. The flexible design and high sustainability standards are ideal for our needs.”

With unit 3 now let and a further unit under offer, only units 1 and 2 remain available providing 48,900 sq ft and 13,200 sq ft respectively. Avison Young and CPP have been appointed to market the site.

Toby Vernon, Director at CCP introduced the deal. He said: “Demand for quality units such as those at Woodhouse Link is going from strength to strength. We saw a record take up in 2020 and high demand for space has continued in 2021. Occupiers want modern, efficient buildings that will stand the test of time, which is one of the reasons demand is so high, evidenced by the letting to BLE.”

Rob Oliver, principal from Avison Young said: “We have always known this development will be well received by the occupational market, so we were delighted, but not surprised, to have two units under offer before speculative construction began.

“Well designed and highly specified they suit the demands and expectations of today’s occupiers who want accessible and cost effective premises which facilitate efficient operations, present the right impression to clients and the workforce and meet their environmental agenda.”

The project team includes DLA Architecture, Spawforths planners, Tetra Tech and CJR Midlands M&E engineers, Walker Sime QS and project management and Gateley legal.