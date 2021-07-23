New Klober Team Structure Aims to Support Merchants

As part of Klober’s ongoing sales team investment, Ben Edge has been appointed as Divisional Sales Manager (North UK and Ireland).

With 38% of architectural practices expecting workloads to grow in Q3 according to RIBA Future Trends Workload Index, this timely appointment bodes well amid construction industry growth.

Joining the Klober team from Unilever, Ben will draw on his sales and account management experience to help merchants access a wealth of industry knowledge and support with sales enquiries across the region. Alongside this, Ben has over three years’ experience in the property development market as a private investor, which has helped him to establish relationships with contractors and other building professionals.

Ben commented: “As a market leader in roofing components and accessories, the Klober brand is well respected and renowned for offering quality. My role in the sales team will be to work with others across the business to carry on this legacy of raising the roofing standard, and to support merchant customers fulfil orders on time and to specification. I hope to bring a fresh perspective and will use my experience in the FMCG sector to this end. I also look forward to applying my experience as a self-employed property developer and investor to add further value and customer understanding when dealing with sales enquiries.”

This appointment comes at a time of expansion and change for the Klober sales team, following on from the hiring of Chris Nicholl as Commercial Director in early 2021. Over the last six months, Chris has reshaped the team improve Klober’s sales proposition, including the promotion of Richard Pitman to Divisional Sales Manager for the South.

Chris added: “We’ve taken a new approach to the structure of the Klober team so we can provide more support for our customers right across the UK and Ireland. As part of this, Ben will become an important contact for our key account customers, helping to maximise opportunities for new Klober products while keeping our existing portfolio front of mind. I am confident that Ben will offer new ideas and a different perspective that will be invaluable to ensuring the continued success of Klober. As a team we are excited to see what Ben can do and wish him all the best as he settles into his new role.”

For more information about Klober, please visit www.klober.co.uk. Also follow Klober on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Chris Nicholls

Ben Edge