Next phase of Spirit Quarters regeneration in Coventry gets green light

National housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, has been granted planning permission from Coventry City Council for the delivery of 94 brand new homes as part of the Spirit Quarters regeneration programme in North East Coventry.

The multi-million-pound partnership led Spirit Quarters project, will enter its fifth phase following the completion of phases one to four which have delivered 979 new homes in the area, 275 of which were allocated for affordable housing in partnership with Citizen.

The latest phase will comprise of a further 74 properties for the open market, comprising of two, three, and four-bedroom houses and 20 affordable homes.

Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: ‘’We’re delighted to have received planning permission for the fifth phase of construction at Spirit Quarters. This significant regeneration project will not only deliver 94 much-needed new homes to the area, but every aspect of the development has been designed to fulfil the needs of this brand-new community.

“We’ve already welcomed over 700 new homeowners to Spirit Quarters and are excited to start construction on phase five, which will provide even more new homes for both first time buyers and those looking to up or downsize.

“This latest planning approval is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our already existing presence in the city and is another positive step for our ambitious growth plans in the West Midlands.’’

Dianne Williams, Chief Executive of Moat House Community Trust, said “It is very exciting to be able to announce that the next phase of the redevelopment will be starting very soon and that we are entering into the final stages of delivering the vision that the residents had to transform their area through physical and social regeneration and investment.”

Citizen’s Director of Regeneration Services Kevin Roach said: “We are delighted to be entering the next phase of our ambitious Spirit Quarters regeneration project.

“We believe passionately in the power of transforming communities here at Citizen and that successful regeneration is about much more than bricks and mortar. It means creating the right mix of homes and environment so that people value and stay in their area; it means creating real ownership in a community and investing in education, health, employment, transport, and leisure.

“The change that has taken place in the area and continues to take place would not have been possible without the continued drive, support and commitment of the community and our partner Moat House Community Trust.”

Cllr David Welsh, Cabinet Member for Housing at Coventry City Council, adds: “Spirit Quarters is not only creating much-needed housing in the city, it is building a community.

“It is providing attractive housing with open spaces and is exactly the sort of development we are looking for as we work to meet housing demand for growing families, first time buyers and everyone in between.



“The first four phases have helped to transform the area and these latest plans will continue that good work.”

Construction is due to commence in the summer of 2021, with the first homeowners due to move in June 2022. The development will take around two and a half years to complete.