NIBE UNVEILS NEW SMART HOME ACCESSORIES AND SOLAR PANELS

Providing a complete energy efficient solution for household heating, NIBE Energy Systems has launched a selection Solar PV panels to power its heat pumps and expanded its range of smart home accessories to maximize indoor comfort and climate control.

The new range builds on the heat pump manufacturer’s plans to offer customers a smarter and more connected home.

New NIBE PV Package to Power Heat Pumps

Homes with a NIBE heat pump and PV package can benefit from the production of free solar to power heating, hot water and cooling needs, while reducing carbon emissions and energy bills all year round.

A key part of the connected home, NIBE solar-powered heat pumps offer greater control over household energy consumption via the NIBE Uplink technology, automatically adjusting the indoor climate for optimal indoor comfort.

The NIBE PV package is comprised of monocrystalline silicone cell panels using PERC technology for maximum efficiency, available in two sizes with an elegant all-black design. Each base package consists of 10 panels with a nominal power of 3.6 kW, mounting parts and a suitable inverter with a communication module, all of which are ready for installation.

New Smart Home Accessories

The new range of myUplink wireless smart home accessories compliments the NIBE S-Series heat pumps, providing more comfortable, precise room-by-room or ‘zone-by-zone’ climate control.

Delivering comfort through connectivity, each of the smart home accessories connects in a mesh network arrangement, communicating with each other to create a simpler but more advanced home.

Each accessory is a small unit which can easily be mounted on the wall and connected to an S-Series heat pump, automatically adjusting the temperature, humidity and CO 2 levels for high comfort and low energy consumption.

Included in the range is the myUplink RPP 10 UK Repeater Plug, the THS 10 Temperature Humidity Sensor, the RPP CDS 10 Carbon Dioxide Sensor, the ROT 10 Room Thermostat, and the NIBE RMU S40 Room Unit.

Phil Hurley, Managing Director at NIBE Energy Systems commented:

“We are really pleased to be launching this new range of myUplink Smart Home Accessories and to be building on our promise to continuously update our products with new functions and accessories. It was a proud moment for us last year when we launched the S-Series range of heat pumps, and it is brilliant to be able to build on their offering today with the launch of accessories that will make sure our customers can truly make the most of them. Technology never stops developing or improving, and neither do we.

“The launch of our PV Package is another big moment for us, and we look forward to now being able to offer our customers the full integrated package they need to truly harness the power of nature to heat their home. We are, as ever, committed to making it easy to be smart.”

