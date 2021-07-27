Panattoni underway with 345,414 sq ft speculative logistics facility in the Midlands

Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, today announced its underway speculatively developing a 345,414 sq ft logistics facility at Tamworth.

The new facility, Tamworth 345 is located on the A5 connecting to the heart of the Midlands motorway network, just minutes from junction 10 of the M42. It is part of Panattoni’s commitment to a significant speculative development programme in the UK in response to strong demand from occupiers for immediately available space.

Construction of Tamworth 345 has now commenced and is expected to be completed in Q1 2022. Buckingham Group Contracting have been appointed main contractor on site.

The facility will benefit from 2MVa of power, 15m clear internal height, 32 dock doors and six-level access doors, a 50m deep yard and built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’. There will also be parking for 50 HGVs and 221 cars.

Simon Jenkins, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us, as land in the West Midlands for building a logistics facility of this scale is very scarce. Our appetite for speculative development reflects the strength of demand from occupiers for immediately available space”.

The appointed agents on the scheme are JLL and Burbage Realty. For more information please visit this link.