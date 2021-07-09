PERMAGROUP EXPANDS GROWING TEAM WITH DOUBLE APPOINTMENT

PERMAGROUP – which houses innovative brands that provide permanent solutions to age-old problems – has appointed an apprentice and area sales manager as the firm continues to grow its team and well-established brands.

Nicole Parkes has joined PermaGroup, which has its head office in Alfreton, Derbyshire, as an apprentice in internal sales, while Tony Pitts has become part of the firm’s ever-expanding sales team. The apprentice role appealed to Nicole, who has a passion for learning and developing others, due to PermaGroup’s commitment to training its team members and its strong progression scheme.

She said: “PermaGroup is a growing business, which has repeatedly hit targets and achieved its growth plans even throughout the pandemic. I also love that the staff here speak so highly of each other and the firm as a whole; everyone respects one another, and it makes a great place to work.”

Tony has joined PermaGroup with an impressive portfolio and has five years’ managerial experience to bring to the team. PermaGroup’s well-known product ranges peaked Tony’s interest in the job, as well as PermaRoof’s one-of-a-kind roofing system.

He said: “Joining PermaGroup has been really interesting and I’m really enjoying learning about all the fantastic brands and products within the umbrella company. The PermaGroup team are a great support and I’m delighted to be here as I further my career.”

PermaGroup has grown rapidly since it started trading in 1999, currently employing more than 50 people. The firm started as a felt roof company, before setting up PermaRoof – one of the largest importers and distributors of the revolutionary Firestone RubberCover and single ply EPDM rubber roofing systems.

Since then, the company has expanded into a growing group of brands all operating under the PermaGroup umbrella, including: PermaFinance, PermaFence, PermaLawn, PermaKit, PermaRoom, PermaRoof and The Skylight Company.

Managing director Adrian Buttress said: “Nicole and Tony’s appointments reflect the growth we have experienced in the past year, with demand still remaining high for our products even after the pandemic. We are so pleased to have onboarded both exceptional team members and we’re looking forward to seeing them grow and develop with the company.”

For further information on PermaGroup, please visit www.permaroof.co.uk.